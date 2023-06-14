Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.4 With Bug Fixes and Sports … – MacRumors

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.4, the fourth major update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system that was released in October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.3, an update that introduced new emoji.



The ‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌ 13.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

There are several bug fixes in the update, with Apple addressing problems with Auto Unlock with Apple Watch, Bluetooth keyboards, Screen Time, and VoiceOver. The update also adds a Sports feed in the sidebar of the Apple News app, and it introduces the simplified beta installation method that was first introduced in iOS 16.4. With the update, developers and public beta testers enrolled in Apple’s respective programs can toggle on beta updates from System Settings on the Mac, without the need to install a profile. An Apple ID associated with a public beta account or a developer account is required to turn on beta updates.

Apple’s full notes for the update are below.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

– Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

– Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

macOS 13.4 Ventura could be one of the last updates to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system as Apple transitions to development on macOS 14. macOS 14 is set to be unveiled at WWDC in June.

