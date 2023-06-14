Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin falls below $22,500; Litecoin, Dogecoin tumble up to 8% – The Economic Times

Read Stock Insights by ET for a quick analysis

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) proposes to infuse a total equity of ₹14,000 crore in the near term as part of its business revival plan, said people with knowledge of ongoing discussions. This will see existing promoters Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and UK’s Vodafone Group Plc infuse half the overall amount, they said.

As many as 205 managers at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) took home more than Rs 1 crore in annual salary in FY23, up 25% from 163 in FY22. However, just a third of executives who drew eight-digit salaries were under 40 in FY23, reversing the decade-old trend when half the HUL crore club were people under that threshold.

Top Indian lawmakers strongly refuted claims by Twitter’s former chief executive Jack Dorsey that the government had pressured the microblogging platform to remove certain user accounts during the farmers agitation, with one of them terming the allegations “an outright lie”.

