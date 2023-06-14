iPhone 15 Pro Leak Reveals Unified Volume Button and Mute Button – MacRumors

As previously rumored, the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a unified volume button and a mute button, according to leaked CAD images shared in a video on the Chinese version of TikTok and posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro.



Instead of separate buttons for volume up and volume down, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a single elongated button for adjusting the volume up or down. Meanwhile, the mute switch that has been present since the original iPhone in 2007 is expected to become a mute button that can be pressed to turn the iPhone’s ringer on or off.

Both the volume and mute buttons are rumored to have a solid-state design. Instead of physically moving, the buttons would provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement, similar to the Home button on the latest iPhone SE or the Force Touch trackpad on modern MacBooks.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are still expected to have two physical volume buttons and a mute switch, as other CAD images in the video show. Apple should announce the entire iPhone 15 series in September as usual.

In related news, tech reviewer Sonny Dickson has provided an additional look at alleged front glass panels for the iPhone 15 series. Like the original leak, the images show that the Pro models will have thinner bezels around the display, and that the Dynamic Island will be expanded to the standard iPhone 15 models.

pic.twitter.com/VKDsduZh8Z — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 20, 2023

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Joe Rossignol

4 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source