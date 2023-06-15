Citadel on Prime Video: Release date, trailer and latest news – Radio Times

The Russo Brothers' new project is coming very soon.

The Russo Brothers' new project, Prime Video series Citadel, is almost here!

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, the upcoming series will follow a spy agency, whose agents have had their memories wiped.

Joe Russo recently told RadioTimes.com of the series: "What is unique about our world is that these are not lone wolves. These are not single agents, we’re following the story of a collection of characters who work for a specific agency and it’s about the politics of that agency and it’s about their relationships with each other and the complexity of those relationships and we’re adding a twist to that – some of the characters are struggling with remembering their identity as agents."

The first two episodes of Citadel will be released on 28th April 2023 on Prime Video.

The remaining four episodes will then be released weekly, with the series concluding on 26th May.

The following stars have been confirmed for the Citadel cast.

The new series has a starry cast and is led by none other than Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Madden, an icon of British TV, is best known for roles including Robb Stark in Game of Thrones and the popular BBC drama Bodyguard, as well as appearing in films including Rocketman, alongside Taron Egerton, and Marvel's Eternals.

"The idea of playing two different people in one body, that's a fascinating thing for me," he told RadioTimes.com of his new role.

"Also because we're creating this huge world, that's rooted in reality…it had a lot of things that brought me into it but it's a brilliant story and it's really complicated and everyone exists in this grey zone where they all lie and cheat and screw each other over and it's a great story."

Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, started her career in numerous Bollywood films, including romantic thriller Aitraaz and the box office hits Krrish and Don. Most recently, she appeared in the film The White Tiger (which she also served as executive producer on) and in The Matrix Resurrections.

Also starring in Citadel is Stanley Tucci, best known for films including The Devil Wears Prada, Easy A, Supernova, and The Hunger Games franchise, as well as TV shows like Inside Man.

Madden and Chopra Jonas have spoken out about the series and are clearly excited about the prospect of playing different versions of their characters as the show jumps back and forwards in time.

"The show is completely non-linear,” Chopra Jonas said at a press conference. “We had to remind each other of the story. It was like a big jigsaw to remember.”

Madden added: "Sometimes, you’re like, ‘What character am I now? What do I know? What do I not know?'”

Chopra Jonas went on to say: "Well, I have a scar on my eyebrow – that’s courtesy of Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore!”

A synopsis for the series reads: "Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents' memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?"

The first trailer for Citadel was released on 6th March. Watch it below:

Citadel will be available to stream on Prime Video from 23rd April. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

