This is the secret Surface Duo that Microsoft never released – Digital Trends

An archived eBay listing has revealed pictures of an unreleased Microsoft Surface Duo. The device was supposed to debut as a midrange version of the Surface Duo 2. However, it never made the cut and was canceled later in 2021.

Windows Central, reports that the unit was listed as a Surface Duo 2 “dev unit.” While the listing is no longer available, the details were sourced in time to give us a closer look at what could have been the “Lite” version of the second-gen Surface Duo. In the images, the device appears to a rocking a matte plastic finish. It has slightly more rounded corners and — more importantly — has a lesser elevated camera bump as compared to the Duo 2.

The listing fails to provide any more details about the mysterious Surface Duo. However, the report states that the device in question is codenamed “Cronos.” It was supposed to feature mid-range Qualcomm SoC (possibly the Snapdragon 788G), a dual camera system, and non-curved displays without a glance bar. The device could have served folks who wanted to purchase a cheaper Surface Duo 2. Unfortunately, this cheaper Surface Duo never came to be.

According to the report, Cronos was canceled after Microsoft shifted its focus to the next-gen Surface Duo, slated to arrive in 2023. The exact reason is yet to be known, but it’s possible that Microsoft wanted the lineup to evolve completely before introducing a new device. This becomes more likely considering that the Duo series has had its fair share of issues.

The Surface Duo 2 that we reviewed last year brought major improvements to the table. However, it’s what the first-generation Duo should have been. And despite those improvements, it still struggled with inadequate camera performance and numerous software bugs. Assuming Microsoft can eventually iron out these remaining quirks on its flagship Duo handsets, the idea of a cheaper model does sound exciting.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 debuted last week as Microsoft’s second take on the foldable phone genre. And what a take it remains. It isn’t styled like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold-series, which turn into flip phones or small tablets. It instead resembles something that’s more akin to a small laptop or the now obsolete Nintendo DS. With its wide chassis and a less flexible display, it’s very different in a way that some have found off-putting, but that’s not inherently a bad thing.

There are no rules yet

Microsoft has always been unconventional, zagging when others zig, for better or worse. Its Windows Phone operating system infamously came with Live Tiles where other mobile operating systems pushed icons, it sold its Windows tablets as a desktop replacement while the iPad and Android tablets leaned hard into mobility, and it shipped all sorts of laptop-like devices before straight-up making a laptop. Microsoft has never been one to take the easy road, but this just may be one market where being different pays off.

Microsoft released a series of new portable powerhouse products at its Surface event, including the next generation of their mobile line, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is the successor to the much-criticized Surface Duo, which received negative reviews and lackluster sales due to issues with subpar hardware and software. With the Duo 2, Microsoft has taken criticism to heart and revamped it with flagship-level hardware and promises of an improved software experience.

The Duo 2 now joins other foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is widely considered to be one of the best on the market in terms of performance and features, and the compact, consumer-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 3. The specs between the Duo 2 and Fold 3 are similar in most regards, but there are some key differences, and Samsung has generally had more experience when it comes to folding-phone hardware. There’s also a price disparity, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 costing an extra $300 over the Duo 2. Read on to see our breakdown of how they differ and which one is better.

Specs

Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Duo 2, rectifying many major complaints that plagued the previous model. Reviewers and early adopters of its predecessor were critical of the software, cameras, and performance, but optimistic about changes future devices might bring. The Surface Duo 2 features improvements in all those areas, and extra features unique to dual-screen smartphones.

Now that the Surface Duo 2 is official, here’s everything you need to know.

Price and release date

