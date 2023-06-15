Amazon Kill List: Andy Jassy's Shift of Priorities from Jeff Bezos's Era – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Amid slowing sales growth, CEO Andy Jassy is culling projects concocted during the Jeff Bezos era.

By Matt Day

When Jeff Bezos ran the show, Amazon.com Inc. encouraged employees to pitch product ideas — then take them from concept to reality with minimal bureaucratic second-guessing. The spaghetti-against-the-wall approach didn’t always generate strong sellers — the Fire Phone is one famous misfire — but the company was growing sufficiently quickly to risk some failures and move on with few regrets.

Then in 2021 Andy Jassy became chief executive officer, and over the past couple of years Amazon has made more waves for killing products than launching them.

The breadth of the cuts — which range from a kids videoconferencing device to a telehealth service and handful of e-commerce subsidiaries — speaks to both the boundless ambitions of the company during the late Bezos years and the depth of the current retrenchment as Amazon adjusts to a steep slowdown in growth that has precipitated the axing of 27,000 corporate jobs.

Jassy has said Amazon continues to take big swings, including in healthcare, groceries and a satellite internet project called Kuiper. Still, during the past year, Amazon “took a deep look across the company and asked ourselves whether we had conviction about each initiative’s long-term potential to drive enough revenue, operating income, free cash flow and return on invested capital,” Jassy said on an earnings call in April. “In some cases, it led to us shuttering certain businesses.”

Jassy has urged teams to simplify and ruthlessly prioritize as they allocate their newly constrained budgets. He’s preached a renewed focus on price, selection and convenience, the cocktail of timeless retail imperatives favored by Bezos in Amazon’s formative years. Fast delivery and Prime perks are in. Amazon’s “see what sticks” product strategy is out, or at least on pause.

