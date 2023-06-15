Apple Watch Series 8 to See Color Options Eliminated – MacRumors

Apple is planning to slash the number of color options available with the Apple Watch Series 8, according to recent reports.
According to a key report from the leaker known as “ShrimpApplePro,” the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color options, with two Apple Watch Series 7 finishes reportedly set to be discontinued. Unlike the iPhone 14 lineup, which is rumored to headline with an all-new Purple color, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not expected to receive any completely new color options compared to previous years.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to feature the “S8” chip, a body temperature sensor for enhanced sleep tracking and fertility planning, and a Low Power Mode to prolong battery life.
According to the information, the aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 will eliminate the Series 7’s Blue and Green finishes, making PRODUCT(RED) the only non-neutral option still available on the Apple Watch:
The rumor also suggests that Apple will revive the Silver finish from the Apple Watch Series 6 and earlier. After the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7 last year, the device’s color options came under fire by some customers and pundits on social media.
With the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple replaced Silver and Gold with Starlight and Space Gray with Midnight – a change that was simultaneously made on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. Starlight attracted particular ire, with some fans of the previous Silver option criticizing Starlight for being too warm, while some fans of Gold found it to be too desaturated.
Since then, Apple swapped the Silver color options on new versions of the iPad Air and iPad mini for Starlight, leading to speculation that Silver aluminum would only be available with “Pro” devices like the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. This uncertainty was seemingly brought to an end with the launch of the M2 MacBook Air, which is available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver, appeasing fans of all of these more neutral shades.
While Starlight critics may be pleased with the return of Silver, Space Gray fans may not be so fortunate with the Apple Watch Series 8, with there being no rumors of that particular color shade returning this year. A more recent rumor from ShrimpApplePro claimed that the PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Series 8 will be a “new shade.”
ShrimpApplePro, the leaker behind the alleged Series 8 color options, has a growing reputation in the Apple rumor community, providing the first look at the iPhone 14 Pro‘s “pill and hole-punch” True Depth camera array, thinner bezels, and exact dimensions. It is worth noting that amid rumors about a design with flat edges, ShrimpApplePro correctly said that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a rounded design like the Apple Watch Series 6, but with thinner display bezels. This may make the leaker’s information more credible, but only time will tell what color options the Apple Watch Series 8 models will actually be available in.
Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event on Wednesday, September 7 alongside the iPhone 14 models. For more information about the iPhone 14 lineup’s color options, see our detailed “Everything We Know” guide.
