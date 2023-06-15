Shibarium Failed ? DogCoin (DOGS) Offered Shiba Inu community … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
DogCoin (DOGS) is a AI focused layer 1 project that aims to solve the issue of expensive and slow transactions. This allows gamers the best gaming experience possible, giving them cheap, fast and secure transactions.
Shiba inu is launching their layer 2 blockchain network known as shibarium and they have been working on this for a long time and now it is reported that shibarium is 100% a copy of rinia chain.
Shibarium team copied chainid of rinia and some discord member reported that “As using an ID that already exists is just incompetent as your chain wouldn’t work properly and everyone trying to interact with your chain would instead interact with the other chain”
“Why is it that it looks like the shibarium test net has taken the rinia testnet genesis file. Changed the name from rinia. But forgot to change the chain ID,” Steve added.
Shiba Inu also issued tokens BONE and LEASH before the launch of shibarium and now shiba inu community feel they have been cheated for all these months.
Dogcoin( Dogs) tweeted that if shiba inu community will support them then they can become layer 1 network of shiba inu and support shiba inu ecosystem.
#shibarium fail confirm that shiba inu dev are not fit to create network.#dogcoin layer 1 network is ready and we are working on increasing tps and adding ai to network
if #shibainu community support us then we will become #layer1 network of #shiba inu
They haven’t explained how it will work or how both coins Dogcoin and Shibainu token will be used but layer 1 network is more advanced than layer 2. Check how layer 1 is better then layer 2
Dogcoin is not yet noticed by many people in cryptosphere because name is similar to dogecoin and people think dogecoin and dogcoin is same but dogcoin have their own layer 1 blockchain network and are far better then dogecoin in terms of transaction speed and fees. Dogcoin network can handle 40,000+ transactions per second while dogecoin can only handle few transactions per second. In addition, It has low transaction fees than dogecoin.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Shibarium Failed ? DogCoin (DOGS) Offered Shiba Inu community … – Analytics Insight
