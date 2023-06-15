Deals: Apple's M2 Mac Mini Available From $499.99 With Return of … – MacRumors

Apple’s 2023 M2 Mac mini is available at all-time low prices in both storage configurations today on Amazon. As of writing, only Amazon has these deals and you can get the Mac mini delivered as soon as May 19.

Starting with the 256GB M2 Mac mini, you can get this model for $499.99, down from $599.00. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked for this version of the computer, and it’s the first time we’ve tracked this deal since early April.

Additionally, the 512GB M2 Mac mini has dropped to $689.99, down from $799.00 on Amazon. This is another best-ever price for the new Mac mini, and delivery dates are available for as soon as May 19 as of writing.

Lastly, the 512GB M2 Pro Mac mini is also available at a record low price of $1,099.99 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This one has a slightly delayed delivery date of May 27, but at $199 off it’s a great deal and worth locking in soon if you’re interested.

