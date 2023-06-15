Binance.US Finally Rolls Out Binance Pay Service For US Customers – RTTNews

Crypto exchange Binance.US has finally rolled out its mobile payments service for its customers in the United States nearly two years after it was launched for customers outside the U.S. by its parent company.

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment designed by Binance that enables customers to shop with crypto or easily send request, and receive crypto with friends and family worldwide.

Binance Pay supports more than 150 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and payments can be made instantly via email, phone number, Binance ID (UID), or Pay ID at zero gas and zero transaction fees.

Customers in the U.S. can now spend cryptocurrencies at stores and businesses that support Binance Pay as well as to book travel on crypto travel agency Travala.com. They can also access Binance Marketplace with their Binance account and make payments using Binance Pay.

According to the company, Pay eliminates the complexities of transferring crypto to contacts as users no longer need to enter a complex deposit or withdrawal address, pay gas fees, or wait an unspecified amount of time for transactions to successfully settle.

Customers can get notified when someone requests crypto from you. They can also manage Pay requests and view transaction history. They can Ssync contacts to find family and friends on Binance.US, and easily invite people to Binance.US through a referral code.

Binance.US users can begin using Pay by downloading the latest version of the Binance.US mobile app. The company is also preparing to introduce a web version of Pay in the near future.

Binance.US rolled out crypto trading for customers across most U.S. states in late September 2020 with an initial list of seven tokens – BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LTC, BNB and USDT stablecoin.

Binance had announced the partnership with U.S.-based BAM Trading Services Inc. in mid-June 2019 to launch a cryptocurrency trading platform in the U.S. as Binance.US.

