WhatsApp Launches Redesigned App on Windows PCs – Thurrott.com



WhatsApp has launched today a redesigned app on the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11. The app has been available in beta for quite some time, but all Windows users can now install it via the Microsoft Store.

Mik Chernomordikov, Group Program Manager, WW App Partners and Developer Ecosystem on Windows shared the news on Twitter earlier today. WhatsApp is one of the most popular free apps on the Microsoft Store today, and the service has over 2 billion users worldwide.

https://twitter.com/mixen/status/1559607931686924289

WhatsApp has never been great with multi-device support, but the new Windows app no longer needs to be connected to WhatsApp on your phone at all times. However, you still need to scan a QR code with WhatsApp on your phone to log in to this new Windows app.

Meta has been testing multi-device support for quite a while, and users can now use WhatsApp on up to four linked devices at the same time. Each of them, including Windows PCs, will now connect to WhatsApp independently. This has been a long time coming, but using WhatsApp across devices should finally be much less of a headache.

Laurent is the Senior News Editor at Thurrott.com. He’s been writing about the tech industry for many years and his favorite topics to cover include Big Tech, media, and gaming. He’s also the Editorial Manager of the Petri IT knowledgebase.

