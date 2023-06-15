How to Watch ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, & More – Cord Cutters News



By

Raymond McCain

on

in

Fans of everyone’s favorite plumber will be happy to know that they can bring the Mushroom Kingdom to their home as The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases digitally on Tuesday, May 16. With over $1.2 billion at the box office, the film became a juggernaut setting multiple records: the highest-grossing film of 2023, and the highest-grossing film based on a video game.

Based on the Nintendo game and character from Super Mario Bros., the film was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. Shot on a budget of $100 million, the film has an all-star cast of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Critically, The Super Mario Bros. Movie had mixed reviews, with a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes; however, audiences praised the film, as it has an audience score of 96%.

Watch the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, below.

