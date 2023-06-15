What to watch on Apple TV Plus: 22 best shows streaming right now – The A.V. Club

Apple TV+ quickly emerged as one of the most popular and reliable streamers with the breakout, Emmy-winning hit Ted Lasso, which finally returned for its third season in March. However, the streaming platform offers much more, including the recent comedy Shrinking, the musical series Schmigadoon!, and powerhouse TV dramas. Unsure about what to watch first? The A.V. Club has assembled this guide to the best shows on the service, highlighting gems like Sharon Horgan’s dark comedy Bad Sisters and spy drama Slow Horses.

This list is in alphabetical order. It was last updated on April 17, 2023. It will update monthly.

Stars: Eugenio Derbez, Damián Alcázar, Enrique Arrizon, Chord Overstreet, Camila Perez, Fernando Carsa, Vanessa Bauche, Jessica Collins

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 2

Inspired by the 2017 film How To Be A Latin Lover, Apple TV+’s Acapulco is one of the rare bilingual comedies on the platform. The show follows Máximo Gallardo, who gets his dream job as the cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Mexico. But he soon realizes the job is far more demanding than he anticipated. A demanding clientele tends to do that. As mentioned in The A.V. Club’s review: “This winsome comedy is more concerned with the mostly Mexican employees of the fictional Las Colinas resort, many of whom grew up near it and have been irresistibly drawn to it since childhood.” Acapulco has been renewed for a third season.

Stars: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Daryl McCormack, Brian Gleeson, Claes Bang

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Created by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, the tragicomedy Bad Sisters is an instant standout. The show wrapped up its 10-episode first season in October and has already been renewed. It carries the trademark of Horgan’s filmography: It’s charming, dark, and often wicked. The Irish murder mystery follows four Garvey sisters as they get tangled up in an insurance investigation after the death of their brother-in-law, whom they may or may not have killed.

Stars: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Ray Liotta, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, Jake McLaughlin, Joe Williamson, Robert Diago DoQui, Trazi Lashawn, Robyn Malcolm, Laney Stiebing

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Jonesing for a tightly-paced, six-episode thriller? Inspired by James Keene’s book, In With The Devil, Black Bird follows crooked criminal Jimmy (Taron Egerton), who is living out a 10-year prison sentence. He gets an offer to go scot-free if he can use his charming ways to get Larry Hall (Hauser) to confess to being a serial killer. The two actors’ riveting chemistry and the absolutely creepy dialogue make Black Bird an un-skippable TV experience. As a bonus, Ray Liotta crushes it in his final onscreen appearance. As our review puts it: “Liotta proves why he’s a masterclass actor. His wide-eyed, evocative performance elevates Black Bird beyond depicting a harrowing true-crime saga.”

Stars: Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

Created by Bob’s Burgers Loren Bouchard, along with Gad and Nora Smith, Central Park is a truly good time. The musical animated comedy centers on the Tillerman family, whose patriarch, Owen (Odom Jr.) is the park manager. Their lives revolve around Central Park, where they also live and have most of their adventures. But it’s all threatened by bitter real-estate entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenheim (Tucci), who wants to buy off the land to build more condos. Expect many, many beautifully weird original songs.

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Anya Baryshnikov, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Amanda Warren

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

Alena Smith’s Dickinson is the bold, surreal coming-of-age story of famed poet Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld). An audacious aspiring writer who doesn’t fit into the era she was born in, Steinfeld’s Dickinson conspicuously fights to break barriers to be a published author, even if it means rebelling against her strict parents or frequently talking to an imaginary figure known as Death. Dickinson also blooms as a love story for the ages between Emily and her best friend, Sue (Hunt), one that apparently inspired Taylor Swift’s “ivy” from evermore. Now that’s how you do romance.

Stars: Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Cornelius Smith Jr., Robert Pine, Molly Hager

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Based on Sheri Fink’s book of the same name, Five Days At Memorial is an often tough but enlightening watch that depicts the shattering difficulties faced by the doctors and nurses at a New Orleans hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As The A.V. Club’s review puts it: “The eight-episode series is a gripping affair, an engrossing medical thriller that doubles as a powerful indictment of government and corporate inaction and outright neglect.”

Stars: Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Casey W. Johnson, Nate Corddry

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

For All Mankind is not just one of the best dramas on Apple TV+. It’s the streaming platform’s crowning achievement, period. The alt-history sci-fi series follows NASA astronauts on a mission to reach the moon (and later, Mars!) in the ’70s after Russia won the initial Space Race. It’s a gripping, emotional workforce tale of the American dream that’s perfectly tied to the characters’ complex personal relationships. FAM also boasts some of the most appealing visual effects out there, whether it’s showing us a stunning lunar base, space flights, or the surface of the Red Planet.

Stars: Suraj Sharma, Sherilynn Fenn, John Ortiz, Zachary Quinto, Mélanie Laurent, Kemiyondo Coutinho, Shaun Toub, Haaz Sleiman, Angela Lin, Conphidance, Jearnest Corchado

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 2

Little America flew under the radar when it premiered in early 2020, barely a couple of months after Apple TV+ launched. But don’t sleep on this beautiful hidden gem of a show. Written by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Lee Eisenberg, this anthology is based on true stories published in Epic Magazine’s “Little America” feature. Each episode follows the challenges and wins of different immigrants who’ve made this country their home. As The A.V. Club’s review of season two puts it: “The series is striking because of how much story is moved along in a half-hour without feeling overstuffed. The script and cinematography are immersive, whether the setting is a Minnesota state fair, a New York City fried-chicken restaurant, or a lavish Beverly Hills mansion. ”

Stars: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, Adam Scott, Olivier Martinez, Stephanie Styles

Number of seasons: 1

Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang co-created Loot, a star vehicle for SNL’s Maya Rudolph, who eats up her role. She plays Molly Novak, a recent divorcee who wins $87 billion after splitting from her cheating billionaire husband. With no idea how to handle her wealth, Molly begins working at the charity she founded years ago and finds an unexpected set of friends in the process. The workplace comedy doesn’t ace the whole satire thing, but it’s a good comfort watch aided by a hilarious ensemble.

Stars: Rob McEllhenny, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Imani Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, Jessie Ennis, Caitlin McGee, Naomi Ekperigin

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

Mythic Quest hails from the team behind It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, so you already know this workplace comedy is full of hijinks, wacky comedy, and an even wackier set of characters. The show chronicles a video game company run by the egotistical Ian Grimm (McElhenney), who often clashes with fellow lead engineer and egoist Poppy Li (Nicdao) and the rest of his team. But even with all the wackiness, Mythic Quest somehow finds inventive ways to be relevant, sharp, and surprisingly emotional. Season three wrapped up in January 2023, and the fourth one is on its way (hopefully soon).

Stars: Minha Kim, Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Soji Arai, Jeong In-ji, Han Jun-woo, Kaho Minami, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Jung Eun-chae

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Based on Min Jin Lee’s sprawling novel of the same name, Pachinko is an endearing, intricately woven tale of generations of a single Korean immigrant family. The focal point is Sunja, whose journey is covered from her simple, traumatic childhood to her twilight years in Japan. Despite tackling some heavy topics, Pachinko consistently remains heartwarming and visually stunning (hat-tip to Justin Chon and Kogonada’s alluring direction). The show has been renewed for season two.

Stars: Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Geoffrey Arend, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao, Della Saba, Murray Bartlett

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 2

Get ready to marvel at one of Byrne’s best, most immersive performances in Physical, a dark comedy set in 1980s San Diego. Byrne plays Sheila Rubin, a quietly tormented wife who embarks on a mission of self-discovery with the help of aerobics. (Jane Fonda really is inspirational, huh?) While her husband runs for office in the State Assembly, Sheila makes it her mission to turn her newfound passion into a successful business and transform into a radical female lifestyle guru. The show has been renewed for a third season.

Stars: Keegan Michael-Key, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Jaime Camil, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ann Harada

Number of seasons: 1 (season 2 is currently airing weekly)

Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio’s Schmigadoon! is a delightful homage to the many musicals it pays tribute to with its songs. The first season follows a couple stranded in the whimsical titular town whose residents perpetually live in Golden Age-style musicals. In season two, which premiered in April 2023, the pair arrives in “Schmicago,” a town brimming with the sexy musicals of the ’ 60s and ’ 70s . The original tracks are quirky earworms, and Krakowski gives an awards-worthy performance. What’s not to love?

Stars: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, Tony Revolori, Boris McGiver, Todd Waring, Katie Lee Hill

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 4

Trust M. Night Shyamalan to produce one of TV’s weirdest shows in recent memory. Servant is a twisted and chilling story of the Turner family, who lose their 13-week-old son Jericho in an accident. Dorothy and Sean resort to using an unborn doll to cope, even hiring a nanny, Leanne, to help. But it turns out that Leanne is an ex-cult member with powers—one who resuscitates this figure into a human baby again. It’s an entertaining, darkly comedic, and bizarre show .

Stars: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Severance was The A.V. Club’s second favorite show of 2022. So yeah. It’s pretty damn good. Created by Dan Erickson, the thriller builds tension and anxiety with each passing episode, leading up to an edge-of-your-seat season-one finale. The series centers on the employees of a conglomerate named Lumon, most of whom have severed memories (that is, they forget their private lives once they reach work). Severance also boasts career-best turns by Scott and Cherry, plus commendable breakout performances by Lower and Tillman.

Stars: Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, Jamie Bell, Amy Brenneman, Madeline Brewer, Erika Alexander

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Let’s admit it outright: Shining Girls is quite complex. Silka Luisa’s limited series, based on Lauren Beukes’ acclaimed novel, has several interesting but labyrinthine plotlines. It’s a good thing an ace cast carries it all the way through. The eight-part show follows Kirby Mazrachi, a newspaper archivist who teams up with journalist Dan Velazquez to try and capture a time-traveling serial killer who attacked Kirby and left her for dead. The two trace how he has violated women across multiple decades and cities, leaving Kirby questioning her own reality and understanding of time.

Stars: Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, Cornell Womack, Sarayu Blue

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

The cast alone is a reason to watch The Shrink Next Door, but this limited series flips the script on the leading duo Rudd and Ferrell. For a change, Ferrell plays the subdued and shy Martin “Marty” Markowitz, while Rudd is the loud and effervescent Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf. Based on a heartbreaking real story, the show unpacks how Ike, a therapist, took advantage of Marty’s vulnerabilities for financial gain. As The A.V. Club’s review notes: “The series immerses audiences in the lives of its lead characters to elicit two distinct reactions: sympathy for one, indignation for the other. The tension that grows over eight-hour-long episodes can feel redundant and aggravating at times, but the payoff is well worth it.”

Stars: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 2

Slow Horses is a quintessential British spy drama. Based on Mick Herron’s novels of the same name, it centers on MI5 spies who are exiled to Slough House, a sort of administrative purgatory led by Jackson Lamb (Oldman). They thought they signed up for boring day-to-day but soon find themselves part of dangerous missions. The show recently wrapped up round two and has been renewed through season four.

Stars: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Ted McGinley, Heidi Gardner

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein team up for another winning comedy, which is good news considering that Emmy winner’s impending end. Like Lasso, Shrinking is a heartwarming TV show that features tremendous performances, especially, in this case, from Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams. It centers on grief-stricken therapist Jimmy Laird (Segel), who tries to move on after the death of his wife with the help of his friends and daughter. He also has a newfound, pretty aggressive approach to therapy, which may or may not result in massive changes in his patients’ lives. Season one wrapped in March, but fear not: The show has already scored a second-season renewal.

Stars: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Sarah Niles, Phil Dunster

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 2 (season three is currently airing weekly)

There’s a reason everyone adores Ted Lasso. Not only did this award-winning comedy’s debut blow up Apple TV+ subscriptions, but the second season became a surprisingly hot topic for Twitter discourse. Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, who moves from Kansas to the U.K. to coach a struggling English football team. His optimism surprises everyone—and it turns out that an upbeat and cheery comedy is exactly what we all need right now. The third and final round kicked off on March 14 and will air weekly through May. (Here’s hoping we get some fun spin-off’s after that.)

Stars: Octavia Spencer, Mekhi Phifer, Merle Dandridge, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Haneefah Wood, Tracie Thoms

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

Truth Be Told, loosely based on Kathleen Barber’s novel Are You Sleeping?, stars a terrific Octavia Spencer as true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, who digs into a new case each season: a murdered Stanford professor in the first (co-starring Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan) and the death of a filmmaker in the second (which boasted Kate Hudson). In the ongoing third go-round, which runs through March 24 and features Gabrielle Union, Poppy investigates the disappearances of several young Black high schoolers in Oakland.

Stars: Esther Smith, Rafe Spall, Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Daryn Boyd, Phil Davis, Cush Jumbo, Navin Chowdry

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

In this co-production from Apple TV+ and the BBC, Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are a married couple who desperately want to be parents but struggle with conceiving a child. So they decide to adopt, only to discover a whole new set of challenges that come with the process. The British comedy is equal parts acerbic and sweet. A fourth season has been ordered.

