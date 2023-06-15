Bitcoin price levels to watch as trader says ‘lights out’ below $21.6K – Cointelegraph

BTC price action is getting traders worried that $20,000 may not survive in the event that Bitcoin loses current support.

Bitcoin (BTC) rested at multi-week support at the March 9 Wall Street open as concerns over a deeper BTC price drop increased.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $21,800 on Bitstamp.

With $22,000 in danger of flipping from support to resistance, popular trader Pentoshi was among those warning that further undoing of support may come next.

“We made it. Best r/r currently however not a fan of the slow bleed. Would have liked a SFP (one may still come),” he wrote in an update on a prior BTC price forecast.

An accompanying chart showed the significance of the current spot price zone within Bitcoin’s broader range — and the potential consequences of the range were lost.

Trader and commentator Nunya Bizniz flagged a similarly bearish signal currently playing out in the form of Bitcoin’s 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Based on historical patterns, he warned, room for losses clearly remained.

BTC daily:

Back above 200ema after low.

Once this has occurred the bottom is generally in.

Twice price never looked back and now for the 3rd time price has fallen back below.

What price may look like based on 2012 & 2015.

$17K to $15K revisited? pic.twitter.com/LOnA0RRHcO

The 200-day EMA also featured in the roadmap of fellow popular trader and commentator Pierre, who inferred that there would be little stopping BTC/USD from dropping to its 100-day MA should a breakdown now ensue.

Data from the Binance order book, meanwhile, showed the “busy” area of bid and ask liquidity surrounding spot price.

With fresh United States jobs data due, monitoring resource Material Indicators was bracing for volatility, this as yet remaining absent.

Here’s a #FireCharts 1.0 view of the #BTC order book on @binance ahead of the report. pic.twitter.com/DpuJJKEO4W

In a glimmer of hope on the day, macro markets began climbing on the Wall Street open, with the U.S. dollar losing ground gained earlier in the week.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.4% at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index both aimed for 0.5% increases.

