Get Up to $70 Off Amazon Fire Tablets in Black Friday Deal – GameRant

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has significantly cut the prices on its affordable line of Fire tablets, which are great gifts for kids and travelers.

Update: Fire tablets are now going for $45 off, with the Kids versions going for $70 off. This is still a decent deal that ends on Cyber Monday, so if you were waiting for your chance, this is the final one.

Amazon's Black Friday sales have been seeing discounts on all sorts of items, from game consoles and accessories to computer parts and, of course, plenty of Amazon's own products. Amazon's line of Fire tablets has received particularly steep price cuts of up to 50% off depending on the particular model while the sale lasts.

Amazon's Fire tablets are well-regarded due to being a surprisingly affordable option for those who just need the basics. Even the largest Fire tablet barely crosses the $200 mark, which is a fraction of what some other tablets cost. For people who just need a simple device for streaming Netflix on the go, editing documents, or keeping the kids entertained, the various Fire tablets are a solid option when processing power isn't a top priority. Fire tablets are currently going for $54.99 for the 32GB model of the Fire HD 8 tablet, and $84.99 for the 64GB version. Add $15 to each price point for the version without lockscreen ads (worth it). The highest end models with 3GB RAM are going for $109.99.

Since there are a handful of Fire tablet options, there are a few things to look for while shopping for this Amazon Black Friday sale. The number in the name of each tablet corresponds to their screen size rather than being a sequence of versions, such as the Fire HD 10's 10-inch screen or the HD 8's 8-inch screen. Most Fire tablets can also be purchased in ad-supported or ad-free varieties, with the ad-free option costing around $15 more to remove ads on the lock screen. Additionally, Fire tablets usually have the option of 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Since most Fire tablet users will only be working with simple text documents and streaming, the 32GB option is probably a safe bet and will save a little money.

Along with sales on Amazon Fire tablets, lots of other Amazon products are also available at a discount such as the Amazon Echo, the Ring Video Doorbell, and the Fire TV Stick.

