Early Memorial Day deal knocks Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Amazon is taking $99 off Apple’s premium watch
Warmer weather is right around the corner and if you’re looking to bring your workouts outdoors, Amazon has a killer deal on one of our favorite smartwatches.
For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra for just $701 at Amazon. That’s $99 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get right now. (For more deals this month, check out our guide to the best Apple Watch Memorial Day sales).
Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $701 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a huge 49-millimeter display, 60-hour battery life, and a host of outdoor sports features to make the watch feel at home on the wrist of a runner, hiker, or ironman athlete. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking. It’s on sale for $779, but you get an extra $50 discount during checkout for a final pricer of $729, which is its lowest price ever.
We hope you like the yellow band, because the deal is limited to the Yellow Ocean Band only. However, it’s an amazing price drop. The few times the Apple Watch Ultra has been on sale it’s only hit about $729. So this is the biggest drop we’ve ever seen.
The Apple Watch Ultra is truly the ultimate Apple smartwatch. Yes, it’s expensive, but for your money you’re getting a fully-featured smartwatch with a 49mm screen, durable construction, and the longest battery life we’ve seen in an Apple Watch.
We reckon the Apple Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch for safety and sports. The action button on the side of the watch is a lifesaver if your hands get sweaty while you’re working out, or if you’re wearing gloves. It also gets you quicker access to Emergency SOS and the siren.
Deciding between Apple Watch models? Our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra gives the full lowdown, but in short, the Apple Watch Ultra has a larger, brighter display, longer battery life, and additional sports features. The Apple Watch 8 costs a lot less, so it’s better for casual users who just want an extension of their iPhone on their wrist. However, the Apple Watch Ultra is the one to buy for hikers, divers or anyone who wants to take advantage of the additional safety features.
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
I did the farmer’s walk every day for one week — here’s my results
I’m a five-time marathon runner, and my go-to carbon fiber shoes just dropped to $149
Google Maps is getting 3 big upgrades to make your life easier — here’s what’s new
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Rory Mellon
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Louis Ramirez
By Louis Ramirez
By Rory Mellon
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Rory Mellon
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Louis Ramirez
By Louis Ramirez
Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Early Memorial Day deal knocks Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest … – Tom's Guide
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.