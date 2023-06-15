Google Bard can now help write software code – Reuters.com

April 21 (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Friday it will update Bard, its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to help people write code to develop software, as the tech giant plays catch-up in a fast-moving race on AI technology.

Last month, the company started the public release of Bard to gain ground on Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

The release of ChatGPT, a chatbot from the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, last year caused a sprint in the technology sector to put AI into more users' hands.

Google describes Bard as an experiment allowing collaboration with generative AI, technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.

Bard will be able to code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python, and can also help debug and explain code to users, Google said on Friday.

The company said Bard can also optimize code to make it faster or more efficient with simple prompts such as "Could you make that code faster?".

Currently, Bard can be accessed by a small set of users who can chat with the bot and ask questions instead of running Google's traditional search tool.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Siemens plans to build a new plant for its industrial automation division in Singapore, the company said on Tuesday, as it expands its business in Asia to serve booming orders for automation technology.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source