Roku Plans Major Operating System Updates | TV Tech – TV Technology

The new OS 11.5 is designed to provide a better user experience and will roll out in the upcoming months

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced it plans a significant update to its operating system with the upcoming rollout of OS 11.5 that is designed to improve the user experience for discovering, accessing, and streaming entertainment.

Additionally, Roku announced two new products: an all-new Roku Wireless Bass and the 2022 Roku Express.

The new version of the Roku Express now has dual-band Wi-Fi and increased storage, making it more powerful than previous iterations, the company said.

The newly designed Roku Wireless Bass provides high-powered sound for a theater-like experience. The subwoofer adds deep bass to a Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV Wireless Soundbar and is available standalone, or bundled with the Roku Streambar, the company said.

In terms of the operating system, Roku said it will introduce an all-new content discovery experience, The Buzz, to the Roku Home Screen Menu as well as two significant updates to its What to Watch feature, Continue Watching and an expanded platform-wide Save List.

The updates will be made in the coming months, the company said.

Roku is also making updates to Roku Voice, expanding Bluetooth Private Listening, easing navigation within the Live TV Channel Guide with the addition of categories, and offering more content discovery tools, among many other features.

“We are in the golden age of streaming with more great shows and movies releasing than ever before, which at times we know can be overwhelming,” said Preston Smalley, vice president of consumer product at Roku. “By personalizing the way our customers connect with the content they love and offering more ways to discover and access new content to stream or save for later, our users have more tools than ever to watch what they want to with ease.”

New features coming to Roku devices in the following months include:

The professional video industry’s #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.

George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.

Licht’s Term at CNN Marked by Declining Ratings, Revenue

Directors Guild of America Settles with Studios

PBS Appalachia Virginia Launches First All-Digital Public TV Station

By George Winslow June 08, 2023

By George Winslow June 08, 2023

By George Winslow June 08, 2023

By George Winslow June 08, 2023

By TVT Staff June 08, 2023

By Tom Butts June 08, 2023

By George Winslow June 07, 2023

By George Winslow June 07, 2023

By George Winslow June 07, 2023

By George Winslow June 07, 2023

By George Winslow June 07, 2023

TV Tech is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source