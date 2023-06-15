What's New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 18th, 2022 – What's on Netflix



Jason Momoa in Slumberland is now streaming – Picture: Netflix.

Happy Friday and welcome to your final daily recap of the new releases on Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through all 15 new movies and shows that hit the service for the end of the week and the top 10 trending movies and series for November 18th, 2022.

On the removal front, hurry up any binges of Lilyhammer because it departs early next week. We’d also recommend giving the 2018 movie Ben is Back a watch that stars Julia Roberts.

While there’s nothing planned to release this weekend, there’s still lots to come throughout the remainder of November 2022. Highlights include Wednesday, The Noel Diary, and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm.

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd

Writer: Michael Handelman, Winsor McCay, David Guion

Runtime: 117 min / 1h 57m

In what will be Jason Momoa’s fourth Netflix Original title comes a new fantasy movie from the director of The Hunger Games.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new fantasy movie that is Netflix’s big new movie of the week:

“Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.”

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Ready for a weekend full of baking? Well, Netflix has the solution with the full latest season of The Great British Baking Show (which wrapped up in the UK this week) now available, plus last year’s two holiday specials.

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, War

Director: Alejandro Monteverde

Cast: Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson, David Henrie

Writer: Alejandro Monteverde, Pepe Portillo

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

On the licensed side, today comes Little Boy from Open Road Films, making its Netflix debut for the first time.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to give the movie a watch on Netflix:

“When his devoted dad is called away to war, a friendless young outcast turns to God to get his father back home in one piece.”

This title divided critics and audiences, with critics universally panning the movie. In contrast, audiences seem to love it so don’t necessarily let the reviews put you off this one.

