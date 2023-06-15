PS5 Pro is a dumb idea – Game Freaks 365

The PlayStation 5 is approaching its two-year anniversary. This has led some to speculate that a PS5 Pro console must be right around the corner. Let’s hope they’re wrong.
Here’s why a PS5 Pro is a bad idea. It’s really simple, actually: people still cannot even reliably buy the PlayStation 5 console. Releasing another model on top of the two existing models will just create more supply issues. People who want the base model will see the console stock decrease, while early adopters of a PS5 Pro will compete with eBay scalpers and Amazon resellers.
It’s likely that the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X extended the life of those consoles a few years. That’s still not a good enough reason to release a PlayStation 5 Pro when people are still struggling just to get the consoles that already exist even as PS5 console sales remain strong.
It’s also the case that there is no real need for it. After all, both Sony and Microsoft are still continuing to support last-gen hardware. We are still seeing both first and third-party games released on Xbox One and PS4, including major games like Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarok. In fact, Sony may continue to make PS4 games in 2023 and beyond.
Next-gen exclusives like Scorn are starting to slowly trickle out. But until we see the transition to the next generation of consoles complete, any talk of the PS5 Pro is premature. Let’s make sure that there is enough supply of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles before even considering new hardware.
