Major Expectations at WWDC 2023 – New iPhone 15, XR Headset … – PhoneRadar

WWDC 2023 is Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which is expected to take place from June 5 to June 9, 2023. Here are some of the major expectations at WWDC 2023, based on available information and rumors. Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place in an online format from June 5-9, 2023, with a special in-person experience at Apple Park on June 5 for developers and students who are invited by the company.

The keynote presentation, where Apple typically announces new software and hardware, will take place on June 5 at 10 AM Pacific Time (1 PM Eastern Time). Apple is expected to unveil the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.

How to Watch

Apple will live stream the keynote presentation so anyone can watch. The video will be available on Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and the TV app. After the keynote’s initial airing, it will be available to watch in the Apple Podcast app and the Apple TV app.

What to Expect

Apple is known for previewing software that supports each of its different hardware products at WWDC, offering developer betas to those in attendance. This year, we can expect to see previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and possibly some other goodies at the keynote. It’s also when any hardware will be unveiled. The event usually runs for a few days after, but this is really for developers to try and get the most out of the new features and APIs that Apple is rolling out.

Apple is rumored to be unveiling its mixed reality headset, entering the company into a new product category and giving the world a first look at its attempt. Other rumors suggest that Apple may introduce a new ultimate desktop Mac.

Hardware Announcements

Apple is expected to announce new hardware at WWDC 2023. The biggest expected announcement is the long-awaited reveal of Apple’s XR headset, which could be the AR/VR product that finally brings XR to the mainstream. The mixed-reality headset, believed to be called the Apple Reality Pro, would undoubtedly be the biggest announcement at WWDC this year. Additionally, there might be updated versions of MacBook Air.

Software Announcements

Software previews are typically the focus at WWDC. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17 and a range of new accessibility features for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. The Control Center on iOS has remained largely unchanged since the introduction of the iPhone X and iOS 11. Rumours suggest that Apple is planning significant updates to the Control Center for iOS 17. Similarly, we’re also expecting to hear updates on macOS 14 and iPadOS 17.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17, macOS 14, and iPadOS 17 this year. Here’s what we know so far:

AR/VR Headset

Apple is rumored to announce a whole new product category with its first mixed reality headset, likely named the Reality Pro, and the accompanying, new xrOS. Apple’s mixed-reality headset could finally be the biggest announcement at WWDC this year. We have a detailed article if Virtual Reality is a failure, do read it.

Apple is reportedly developing two AR/VR devices, including a mixed reality headset to be released in 2023 and a more affordable version to follow. The headset is expected to provide both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences using Apple’s new xrOS. Here’s what we know so far:

Overall, it seems that Apple’s AR/VR headset is highly anticipated, with a lot of speculation surrounding its features, expected price, and launch timeline. We will have to wait for an official announcement from Apple to confirm these rumors.

iOS Features

iOS 17 is expected to bring some special features, including Assistive Access, which is likely to support individuals with cognitive disabilities, streamlining Apple applications and experiences to their core functions. The feature offers a more distinct interface with high contrast, buttons, large text labels, and additional features to make Apple products available and more accessible for everyone.

Additional Expectations

Other expectations include updates in Find My and Wallet app, journaling app, and updates to Siri’s conversation abilities and threaded responses in line with advancements made with ChatGPT and Google Bard.

In conclusion, Apple’s WWDC 2023 is shaping up to be one of its biggest yet, with expectations of new hardware and software announcements, including the much-anticipated XR headset, iOS 17, and updates to macOS 14 and iPadOS 17. Stay tuned for the full coverage of WWDC 2023.

NOTE: If you are here reading the title about the iPhone 15 series, then we would like to clarify that its not going to be announced at WWDC but would be launched at a special event in the month of september. Stay tuned for our updates around it.

