UPDATE: Disney+ 'Tiana' Series Release Window Changed – WDW News Today

Walt Disney Animation Studios has updated the release date for the “Tiana” series on Disney+ to an unknown future date.

Disney’s “Tiana” television series, originally scheduled for release on Disney+ in 2024, now has no known release date. It appears that Walt Disney Animation Studios has quietly updated their website and removed the original release date of 2023. The website now says “Coming to soon [sic] Disney+.”

Originally scheduled for a release date of 2023, and then later changed to 2024, the release timeline is now unknown. It may come sooner or later than planned but has likely been delayed.

The “Tiana” series centers around Tiana’s new adventures as Princess of Maldonia and is both directed and written by Stella Meghie. Meghie has been a director on the series “Grown-ish,” “Insecure,” and will now be joining the Marvel universe as well. Earlier, we reported that Disney+ will be creating a series based on “Wonder Man” with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton leading the project. Meghie has now been added to this team and will be directing several episodes, according to Variety.

How do you feel about the Tiana TV series being delayed? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Lianett is an annual passholder and has been visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California since the 1980s. She loves Halloween, park festivals, and she is a huge Star Wars fan. Her favorite park food is the coconut Dole Whip. She is also an annual passholder at Universal Studios Florida and has visited Disneyland Paris.

View all posts

Previous

Next

Another rehashing. Why is it so frightening for Disney to release something original? Especially in the parks? EVERYTHING must be tied to existing IP. Boring. Show me something new. Tell me a story that I don’t already know. Do better Disney.

I’m devastated

Comments are closed.

All times are Eastern (ET)



Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source