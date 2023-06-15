Xbox Game Pass Adds New Day One Game Today, Confirms More … – GameRant

Xbox Game Pass kicks off May with the addition of a new day one title, while confirming the rest of its ‘Wave 1’ titles for the month.

Redfall is available now on Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft also confirming the rest of its "Wave 1" of titles for May 2023. Some of these were previously confirmed, especially the day one Xbox Game Pass games, but there are a couple of previously unannounced titles in here too.

Of course, Xbox Game Pass didn't earn its reputation as the best value in gaming by resting on its laurels. These titles may be the only ones confirmed for now, but there's never any ruling out a shadow drop. And of course, Xbox Game Pass will confirm Wave 2 in the coming weeks.

Redfall, Ravenlok, and Fuga were all previously confirmed by Xbox Game Pass. The two new additions are Weird West Definitive Edition on the Xbox Series X and Shadowrun Trilogy on the PC, releasing May 8 and May 9 respectively. It should be noted that Weird West is already available on Xbox Game Pass, but this Definitive Edition is a fresh announcement likely including major improvements for the Xbox Series X/S. Furthermore, Shadowrun Trilogy is also already on Xbox Game Pass, but just the Cloud and Console versions, so PC players will be able to dive on May 9.

Notably, there are a few day one titles here. Fresh announcement of Weird West Definitive Edition aside, Redfall, Ravenlok, and Fuga are all day one titles, which is a huge boon for the service. This is doubly so for day one first-party titles, with many excited for Starfield to drop on Xbox Game Pass later this year. Redfall fills this spot, in a way, for this month.

Of course, the critical reception of it is not going as well as many would like, though this may depend on personal taste. As we wrote in our Redfall review, "players are in for a fun time killing vampires, but little more than that can be said about the otherwise shallow experience."

Xbox Game Pass users get a handful of games every month.

