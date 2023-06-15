Everything coming to Prime Video this week: Bros and more – Amazon Adviser

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Billy Eichner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

We have a whole new week, and there are some great movies and shows coming to Prime Video. Bros is just one of the movies to check out.

After a great weekend of movies, Prime Video continues to bring us something to watch. This week will see a few new Amazon Originals and some great recent content that we can finally stream at home.

Bros is one of the first releases, and arguably one of the biggest. It stars BIlly Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as Bobby and Aaron. Neurotic podcase host, Bobby, heads out on various Tinder dates and is more than happy for none of those dates to become anything series. That is until he meets Aaron, a lawyer who is also playing the field. The two of them realize that maybe they have something with each other. Can they opt for something that involves commitment?

If you’re looking for Amazon Originals to make the most of your Prime Video, then you have a few options. Gangs of Lagos is the last of the originals to drop on Friday, April 7. This is the first Amazon Original Movie from the continent of Africa and follows a group of friends who need to navigate their own destiny growing up in Isale Eko in Lagos.

If you’re a fan of stand-up comedy, you’ll want to check out Hoo Cares!? Lizzy Hoo talks all about her life and family, as well as following dreams before it’s too late. This is from a woman who followed her dreams in her early 30s. Is there really a time that’s “too late?”

There’s also the 2023 movie On a Wing and a Prayer, which follows a small-town pilot who dies mysteriously while flying plane. It’s up to Doug White, a passenger on the plane, to land it safely if he wants to keep his entire family safe.

April 4

Series

*Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

Movies

Bros (2022)

April 6

Series

*Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

April 7

Movies

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

*Gangs of Lagos (2023)

What are you streaming on the Amazon platform this week? Let us know in the comments below.

