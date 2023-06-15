Tether (USDT) crypto launches Keet Mobile – The Cryptonomist

DigiToads vs. BAYC, CryptoPunks, and Azuki: The New Legends of Digital Collectibles

By Alessia Pannone – 31 Jan 2023

Major crypto news for asset-backed stablecoin Tether (USDT) regarding the launch of Keet Mobile, a free peer-to-peer (P2P) instant messaging service that works without the need for centralized entities on any device.

Tether will launch Keet Mobile along with the support of Holepunch, a fully encrypted platform for creating peer-to-peer applications supported by the stablecoin itself.

So, Keet Mobile is the first in a series of P2P applications based on Holepunch technology, a fully open source P2P technology stack. With it, users can initiate a call directly to another individual’s computer, laptop or cell phone without third-party access or interference.

This allows for text/audio/video chats without a central server or company running the network. The initial Alpha version is limited to SMS, but audio and video calling capabilities will be available in the coming months.

Summary

As anticipated, Keet Mobile, launched by Tether (USDT), Bitfinex and Holepunch supported by Hypercore, offers a fully encrypted peer-to-peer chat dApp for mobile devices

Hence, Keet Mobile is the first in a series of peer-to-peer applications that will put control back in people’s hands. Similar to its desktop counterpart, Keet Mobile is based on Holepunch technology, which is a fully open source peer-to-peer technology stack.

While the initial Keet Mobile alpha version will be limited to SMS, the ability to make audio or video calls is expected to be released within a few months.

Unlike traditional video chat apps that use cloud-based software or external servers as intermediaries to connect two or more people, Keet Mobile users can initiate a call directly to another individual’s computer, laptop or cell phone without third-party access or interference.

In this regard, Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether and Bitfinex & CSO of Holepunch said:

“Today, we’re pleased to announce that the Holepunch team achieved a result that was unthinkable before by bringing full peer-to-peer communication technology to mobile devices for today’s world. In doing so, they have completely disrupted the traditional concept of mobile applications. The idea that you must give up your private data to big tech companies to do something as simple as talk to another person on a mobile device is dead.”

It is clear from these statements that Tether and Bitfinex believe in financial freedom, and something that is as fundamental as financial freedom is the freedom to communicate.

Thus, Tether and Bitfinex are more than proud to support the growth of Holepunch and its series of peer-to-peer applications. Holepunch was founded to unlock global communications and enhance freedom of speech, access to information, and combat censorship around the world.

In addition, Holepunch is backed by Tether Operations Limited (“Tether”), the company that operates the blockchain platform tether.to which powers the first and most widely used stablecoin; Bitfinex, a major cryptocurrency exchange; and Hypercore, a developer of peer-to-peer, scalable and cryptographically sound peer-to-peer applications.

Through Keet Mobile, enabling users to be in control of their own data and communication channels is key to improving the human condition and breaking free from technology monopolies and centralized points of failure.

Mathias Buus, CEO of Holepunch, said:

“Since day 1, our goal has been to vault the Holepunch platform and Keet to become the most unstoppable communication application in the world, and with today’s release of Keet Mobile, we are well on our way.”

In a nutshell, the point that Holepunch is fighting over is the proliferation of mobile devices around the world that has changed the rules of the game in the human ability to seek information, create wealth, and communicate with people.

Indeed, at some point, it was decided that in order to do all these things, we would have to pay a hefty personal data tax to big tech companies. This is what Holepunch is fighting in the world of decentralization and cryptocurrencies, which is why it is important to launch Keet Mobile in partnership with Tether.

As we know, in the early stages of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto defined it as a “Peer-to-Peer Electronic Currency System.” Bitcoin was thus created as a form of digital currency.

It can be transferred from one user to another through a P2P network, which operates a distributed ledger called a blockchain. In this context, the P2P architecture, which is intrinsic to blockchain technology, is what allows Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to be transferred around the world, without the need for either intermediaries or central servers.

Moreover, anyone can set up a Bitcoin node if they want to participate in the blockchain verification and validation process. It goes without saying that the peer-to-peer architecture of blockchain provides many benefits.

Among the most important is the fact that P2P networks offer greater security than traditional client-server configurations. In fact, the distribution of blockchains over large numbers of nodes makes them virtually immune to the Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks that affect many systems.

Similarly, since a majority of nodes must establish consensus before data is added to a blockchain, it is nearly impossible for an attacker to alter the data. This is especially true for large networks such as that of Bitcoin.

As a result, the distributed peer-to-peer network, coupled with a majority consensus requirement, gives blockchains a relatively high degree of resistance to malicious activity. The P2P model is one reason why Bitcoin (and other blockchains) has been able to achieve so-called Byzantine fault tolerance.

In addition to security, the use of P2P architecture in cryptocurrency blockchains also makes them resistant to censorship by central authorities. Unlike regular bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets cannot be frozen or drained by governments.

This resistance also extends to censorship attempts by private content and payment platforms. In fact, some content creators and online sellers have adopted cryptocurrency payments as a way to prevent their payments from being blocked by third parties.

Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master's degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Marco Cavicchioli – 15 Jun 2023

