Nothing Phone (2) not launching anytime soon; Phone (1) still main focus for Carl Pei – 91mobiles

Nothing Phone (2) might not launch in 2023, suggests a new tweet from Nothing CEO Carl Pei as the brand is still focusing on Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) has been in the market for close to five months now. The debut phone from Carl Pei’s startup turned a lot of heads for its transparent back that housed LED lights. The Nothing Phone (1) is easily one of the most unique phones to come out in 2022, and it offers decent hardware to boot. But we’re now entering 2023 and many people are curious to see what’s next from Nothing. To be more precise, people want to know if the Nothing Phone (2)’s release is on the horizon. Unfortunately, it seems the company is in no hurry to launch the Nothing Phone (2).

In a recent tweet, Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will not be launching anytime soon. The brand is apparently focusing on doing “a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others.” This means that the Nothing Phone (2) might not launch at all in 2023.

Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others.

Phone (1) is our main focus. We’re cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond.

Carl Pei is clear that the Nothing Phone (2) won’t release anytime soon. We’re not sure what his definition of “soon” is though. While we can assume that this means the successor to the Nothing Phone (1) won’t arrive in the first half of 2023, we can’t rule out a late 2023 launch.

Right now, the company’s main focus is the Nothing Phone (1). Launched back in July, the smartphone ships with Android 12 out of the box. Nothing is working to release the stable Android 13 update for the phone soon. The Android 13 open beta will be available in a few days, following which one can expect the rollout of the stable version. Pei is teasing that the company is working on delivering some exciting software features to the Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available starting at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The phone competes with the Google Pixel 6a in this segment. Both devices offer a largely stock Android experience and capable performance. The Nothing Phone (1) does edge out the Pixel 6a in terms of refresh rate and fast charging support.

While Pei is busy working on improving the software experience on the Nothing Phone (1), the Nothing executive did manage to take out some time to review the iPhone 14 Pro. If you want to know his thoughts on the premium iPhone, you can head over here.

source