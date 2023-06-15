One of InSight's Last Images – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

This is one of the last images ever taken by NASA’s InSight Mars lander. Captured on Dec. 11, 2022, the 1,436th Martian day, or sol, of the mission, it shows InSight’s seismometer on the Red Planet’s surface.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages InSight for the agency’s Science Mission Directorate. InSight is part of NASA’s Discovery Program, managed by the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Lockheed Martin Space in Denver built the InSight spacecraft, including its cruise stage and lander, and supports spacecraft operations for the mission.

A number of European partners, including France’s Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), are supporting the InSight mission. CNES provided the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) instrument to NASA, with the principal investigator at IPGP (Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris). Significant contributions for SEIS came from IPGP; the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany; the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) in Switzerland; Imperial College London and Oxford University in the United Kingdom; and JPL. DLR provided the Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package (HP3) instrument, with significant contributions from the Space Research Center (CBK) of the Polish Academy of Sciences and Astronika in Poland. Spain’s Centro de Astrobiología (CAB) supplied the temperature and wind sensors.

InSight Detects Quakes That Entered Martian Core (Artist’s Concept)

NASA’s InSight Records the Sound of a Martian Impact

InSight’s Final Selfie

InSight’s Dusty Solar Panel

Seismogram and Sonification of InSight’s Big Martian Quake

InSight’s Mars Birthday Cake

InSight’s Power Generation: After Landing and Spring 2022

How InSight Studies Mars’ Inner Layers

InSight’s Seismogram of Big Martian Quake

InSight’s Spectrogram of Big Martian Quake

