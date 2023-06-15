Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Losses 0.18% , Ethereum (ETH) Falls 0.73%, Binance (BNB) Down By 2.21%, BTC was trending – Outlook India

Crypto market was trading in red as Bitcoin (BTC), Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) were down . BTC was trending first in the list

Updated: 17 Jan 2023 8:59 am

The cryptocurrency market on January 17 was trading mostly in red. Bitcoin (BTC), Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) were up trading with losses.



The overall crypto market cap was up by 0.74 per cent to $985.17 billion and its trading volume was up by 6.92 per cent to $50.78 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 9 AM.



BTC was trending first in the list. Pancake Swap (Cake) was at the second place in the trending cryptocurrency list, followed by Serum (SRM).



The top gainers were Conves Finance (CVX) and Curve Dao Toke (CRV), whereas the top losers were Z Cash (ZEC) and Celo (CELO)



Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC was down by 0.18 per cent to $21,081.38. BTC’s trading volumes were up by 17.17 per cent at $24,759,336,144. BTC was trading with losses this morning. It has been trading in the green zone for quite a few days.



BTC was swinging between the range of $20,715.75 and $21,360.87 over the last 24 hours. BTC was volatile this morning. Earlier it was trading in the green zone, then around 6 AM in the morning it was again trading in the red zone.



BTC was trending second and its dominance is currently 41.11 per cent, an increase of 0.23 per cent over the day.



Binance: Binance (BNB) was trading losses this morning. It was down by 2.21 per cent at $298.95 trading in the range between $294.18 and $306.40.



BNB’s trading volumes were down by 4.11 per cent at $579,460,477





Ethereum: Ethereum (ETH) was trading with losses, with 0.73 per cent at $1,561.50 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.



Ethereum was trading in gains just like BTC and BNB. Around 12 AM, it started trading in gains after trading in losses for a short period of time. However, around 5 AM in the morning, it saw a sharp decrease in the prices. Ethereum was swinging between the lows of $1,529.57 and highs of $1,594.04. Its trading volume level was down by 18.63 per cent.



ETH’s trading volume was $8,188,228,589.





Other Altcoins

SOL's price was down by 1.58 per cent at $23.19 .



Ripple (XRP) was down by 2.92 per cent at $0.3822 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 68.61 per cent at $1,431,506,425.



Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.95 per cent to $0.3476. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.35 per cent to $376,017,744..





Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.49 per cent at $0.08313. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.99 per cent at $488,581,270.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.84 per cent to $0.00001051.





Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 2.50 per cent to $$7,062.43. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.58 per cent at $44,313,977.





Aave (AAVE) was up by 0.58 per cent a $81.29 and its 24-hour trading volume down by 30.10 per cent at $123,681,126.



Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.45 per cent at $16.81. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.65 per cent to $477,490,580.



