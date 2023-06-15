Advertising Watchdog Intervenes Again on T-Mobile Home Internet … – Telecompetitor

Home » Advertising Watchdog Intervenes Again on T-Mobile Home Internet, This Time in T-Mo’s Favor

The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs recommended that Comcast drop and modify some claims it made about T-Mobile’s fixed wireless offering known as T-Mobile Home Internet. The recommendation came in response to a request from T-Mobile.

The recommendation relates to an ad for Comcast Xfinity service labeled “Nocturnal,” which suggested that T-Mobile Home Internet may become unstable during the day. According to NAD, that claim is not supported, and the watchdog organization recommended that Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC discontinue two claims

One claim was that “Everyone is online during the day, so we lose speeds.” The other was “Well if you just switch, maybe you don’t have to be vampires.”

The NAD recommendation came just weeks after the advertising watchdog intervened in a different dispute involving T-Mobile Home Internet and Comcast. In that dispute, Comcast and Charter challenged T-Mobile Home Internet ads, arguing that they implied stronger performance than the service actually provided, and NAD agreed.

The new NAD recommendation, in large part, turns the tables on Comcast.

NAD recommended that Comcast discontinue several implied claims:

Another Xfinity ad to which T-Mobile objected is labeled “Bridwatchers.” NAD found that while Comcast did not demonstrate that online gaming using T-Mobile Home Internet would be impacted by latency on the T-Mobile network, there is evidence that lag could be an issue for some gamers. This, NAD found, supported the claim that “T-Mobile fixed home internet customers experience 2-4x the latency of wired internet customers.”

Since not all gaming would be affected on T-Mobile Home Internet, NAD recommended that Xfinity drop three claims:

It also suggested discontinuing two implied claims:

T-Mobile also challenged information on the “TMo Facts” page of the Xfinity website that claimed to compare the two services. NAD recommended that Comcast modify claims that its services can be as much as 36 times faster than T-Mobile Home Internet. It also recommended that the basis of the claim be in a similar font size and proximity to the claim.

However, it found that the claims that “storms, mountains and cars – being inside – can affect your speed” is consistent with T-Mobile’s own disclaimer and therefore is substantiated. Conversely, NAD recommended that the claim that T-Mobile Home Internet is “Bad Internet” be discontinued.

