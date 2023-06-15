Daily Deals: $100 Off Google Pixel 7, Save 25% on Newest Amazon … – PCMag

Additional savings include 33% off an Amazon Fire tablet, $50 off Sony wireless headphones, and 20% off a Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick.

Impress your family and friends this Super Bowl Sunday with new toys like an Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, Google Pixel 7 smartphone, or ​​Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick.

Among the Amazon Fire HD 10 lineup, the Plus model stands out, thanks to its added RAM and wireless charging. Dock the 10-inch full HD tablet on your kitchen counter to hear step-by-step recipes, run timers, play music, or let the kids watch TV while you cook. Sit it in the living room to use Fire OS’s dashboard and Alexa voice commands to control smart home lighting and temperature. Powered by an octa-core processor, the device’s vibrant 1,080p display makes it easy to stream content, scroll social media, check email, and make video calls.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus(Opens in a new window) for $119.99 (List Price $179.99)

Available in black or silver, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones combine top-notch noise cancellation with audiophile sound quality for hours of listening in comfort and style. Enable the Speak-to-Chat feature, and simply start talking to pause audio and carry on a conversation without removing the headphones; keep quiet for about 30 seconds, and whatever you were listening to begins playing again. Sony estimates battery life of about 30 hours—or 22 hours when using ANC in cabled mode. Results vary depending on volume levels.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones(Opens in a new window) for $348 (List Price $399.99)

The Google Pixel 7 is the best $600 Android phone you can buy. And it’s on sale for $100 off. The feature-rich handset boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with punch-hole camera and nearly edge-to-edge bezels. Housed in a Gorilla Glass Victus casing, the Pixel 7 is not only durable, but meets the IP68 rating for dust and water ingress. A 4,355mAh battery, solid stereo speakers, and sharp cameras, meanwhile, lend credence to this PCMag Editors’ Choice pick.

Google Pixel 7(Opens in a new window) for $499 (List Price $599)

Complete your 2023 reading goals with the Amazon Kindle (2022 Release), boasting a sharp screen, plenty of storage, and a long-lasting battery. The simple, matte plastic slate measures 6.2 by 4.3 by 0.3 inches (HWD) and weighs 5.6 ounces. A 6-inch E Ink screen, boasting 300ppi and four LEDs, is framed by a raised bezel; Amazon promises up to six weeks of battery life (based on half and hour of reading with wireless connectivity disabled and the light set to 13). Keep in mind: This Kindle is not waterproof, and should not be read in the bath or pool (and handled with care at the beach).

Amazon Kindle (2022 Release)(Opens in a new window) for $74.99 (List Price $99.99)

The Chromecast with Google TV offers an excellent 4K/60fps HDR experience with a remote included and easy-to-use menu system. Its puck-like body and short cable is designed to hang unseen off the back of your TV in an HDMI port; an accompanying candy bar-shaped remote comes with a volume rocker, circular direction pad, and two vertical rows of buttons—including one to summon Google Assistant, and two dedicated to YouTube and Netflix. The device also features a full-fledged menu system built on the Android TV platform, and supports most major streaming services.

Chromecast With Google TV(Opens in a new window) for $39.98 (List Price $49.99)

Daily deals are limited-time offers, so take advantage of these deals before they’re gone. Pro tip: Amazon’s daily deals end PST, Best Buy deals end CST.

