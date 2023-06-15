Google Pixel 7 Users Are Reporting A Serious Problem – Forbes

A number of Pixel 7 owners are reporting a serious hardware problem with their smartphones’ rear cameras, with varying levels of success in receiving support from Google.

According to this trending thread on the official Google support forum, as well as several reports on Reddit, some Pixel 7 rear camera lenses are spontaneously shattering, seemingly without any user-inflicted damage.

One owner discovered, upon removing the smartphone from a padded jacket, that “the rear camera glass has a puncture right in the middle of the phone and is shattered making the wide angle lens unusable.” Others then chimed in with similar experiences, claiming “Same problem here, never dropped or hit it and in its protective case.” and “Same problem here with the break in the same exact spot!”

Perhaps the most startling account comes from an unlucky user in the Google support forum who claims, “Same here! Phone was sitting on the table, camera up, and just… popped!”

Elsewhere, Twitter user Heydon Faber reports the same issue, with an accompanying photo as evidence, blaming the issue on a manufacturing defect. Others then replied that they were suffering similar problems, furthermore claiming that Google has been unwilling to fix the problem, which is estimated to cost hundreds of dollars to repair.

Subsequent replies from the official Made by Google account suggest that Google is taking the matter seriously, albeit without any suggestion at this stage of a free replacement or repair. The most common response so far seems to be that Google is not prepared to cover this fault under warranty. However, at least one Pixel 7 Pro owner from this Reddit thread, appears to have been successful in getting a free replacement directly from Google.

It’s not known at this point what could be causing the issue, although there’s speculation that it could be related to rapid changes in temperature. In any case, with the number of reports still growing, I hope Google will come forward with an official statement on the matter as responses to date seem to be limited to replies directly to individuals.

If you’ve suffered the problem yourself, I’d recommend that you contact Google or your retailer and explain the problem. I’d hold off for now on paying for any expensive repairs, though, until we know whether the problem will be officially acknowledged and a free repair path offered.

This is not the first time spontaneously shattering smartphone lenses have become an issue. Similar problems struck Samsung in 2016 with the Galaxy S7 and then again in 2020 with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Thankfully, unfortunate edge cases like these are very rare compared to the total number of smartphones sold, but this can make it hard for the manufacturer to identify the causes of the problem and delay any resolution.

