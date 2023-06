Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH still in an uptrend but caution is justified – FXStreet

Tony M.

Ethereum price has been consolidating within an overall uptrend, but there are signs of a potential trend reversal. Traders should exercise caution and implement effective risk management strategies before entering any trades on the ETH price.

Ethereum price is trading range-bound, giving traders time to consider which side of the market they want to join. The bulls have enjoyed six weeks of bragging rights as Ethereum is up 42% since January 1. However, the bears are showing credible evidence to believe a countertrend move is near.

Ethereum price is currently trading at $1,684, as the bulls are experiencing resistance near the $1,700 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence with previous upswings near the $1,700 barrier and the mid-$1,600 zone’s highs that occurred earlier in the month. The RSI’s divergence suggests the uptrend’s underlying strength is waning,

Still, the uptrend remains intact as there is a compression of both the 8-day exponential moving average and 21-day simple moving averages. Compression usually occurs when an asset is subject to a volatile swing. In this case, since the ETH price is above the compressing indicators, the short-term bias for Ethereum is bullish.

Considering these factors, there is a fair chance that the mid-$1,800 liquidity zone may be tagged in the coming days. The bullish scenario creates the potential for a 10% increase from ETH’s current price.



ETH/USDT 2/18/22

However, the bullish thesis would be invalidated with a tag below the compressing indicators at $1,580. If the breach occurs, the ETH price could decrease towards the $1,265 support zone, resulting in 25% from Ethereum’s current market value.



