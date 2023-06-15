Samsung's fantastic software update policy will soon welcome new … – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission.

Last updated: January 25th, 2023 at 15:16 UTC+01:00

Samsung remains the undisputed king of software updates in the world of Android smartphones. Samsung decided last year that it would provide four major OS upgrades to all flagships and its mainstream Galaxy A smartphones starting 2022, and it even extended the new long term update promise to devices launched in 2021.

Some manufacturers are trying to emulate Samsung, probably because they realized what the Korean giant is doing is worth copying. That said, the list of Galaxy devices eligible for four OS upgrades remains small right now as Samsung’s policy was only announced last year, but it’s about to get a little bigger come February. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will, as you would expect, be eligible for four generations of OS upgrades.

The three Galaxy S23 models will launch running Android 13 and One UI 5.1 out of the box, so they will go all the way up to Android 17, followed by a year of security updates before official software support ends (although an update or two could still be released every now and then even after the fifth year of support if a critical issue, especially as far as device and user security is concerned, crops up).

People are basically going to be getting updates till 2028 if they decide to pick up one of the three Galaxy S23 models, which is a solid deal any way you look at it. And who knows, maybe Samsung will decide to start offering five years of OS upgrades to its devices in the near future and the Galaxy S23 series will be among the eligible devices, though that is wild speculation on our part.

Anyway, the gist here is that Samsung’s fantastic software update policy is being extended to more Galaxy phones and will continue to do so in the coming years. And it’s one of the reasons that you might want to keep in mind if you’re out shopping (or shopping online) and decide to buy any of the three Galaxy S23 models once they go on sale next month.

You might also like

Google released the Developer Beta version of Android 14 earlier this year, and at Google I/O 2023, the company released the Public Beta version. Yesterday, Google released the Android 13 Beta 3 update and said that the operating system has now reached platform stability. It means that Samsung could soon release the One UI 6.0 […]

Google kickstarted Android 14 beta testing for Pixel smartphones a few days ago, and in a few months, Samsung will do the same for Galaxy devices. Samsung’s version of Android 14 with come with One UI 6.0, adding new features on top of everything that’s included in Android 14. Once beta testing is over, Samsung […]

Samsung released Android 13 to Galaxy device owners late last year. The company has done an impressive job of quickly rolling it out for eligible devices. Tens of millions of Galaxy smartphones and tablets are now running Android 13 with One UI 5.0. The focus now shifts to Android 14. Google has released the first […]

The Galaxy S21 series is among the numerous Samsung smartphone lineups expected to receive the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update. The Galaxy S21 trio of flagships hit the market in January 2021, and they’re eligible for four major OS upgrades thanks to Samsung’s updated firmware policy. When will the Galaxy S21 series receive One […]

Every year, Google releases a major Android OS upgrade. Samsung does the same and uses Google’s new OS version as a platform for a fresh One UI update. And like clockwork, for the second half of 2023, we expect a handful of Galaxy phones to get Android 14 and One UI 6.0. If you want […]

Samsung recently released the One UI Watch 5 Beta update to the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The update is based on Wear OS 4, while previous versions of One UI Watch were based on Wear OS 3.x. Now, it has been revealed that Wear OS 4 is based on […]

June 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

SM-E546B

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

SM-M546B

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

SM-M146B

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

SM-A546E

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

SM-A346B

Samsung Galaxy A14

SM-A145F

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

SM-E146B

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

Notebook

TV

© 2023 SamMobile

source