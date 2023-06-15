The Top 10 FREE Cord Cutting Apps of 2023 – For Roku, Apple TV, Google TV, Roku TV, Fire TV, & More – Cord Cutters News

By
Luke Bouma
on
in
Do you love your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, and more? Not only do these devices let you stream some of the most popular paid services like Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, and more, but you can also stream a huge collection of movies and TV shows for free.
The question is, what services should you try? There are so many of them. Honestly, we think you should try all of them, but if you are busy, we made a quick list of 10 free apps that are available on most streaming players for you to try out.
Now, these are in no particular order, but here is my list: (NOTE: I included links to different services but not all of them. Just check your app store for your favorite streaming services.
The Roku Channel
Wait, Roku on the Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV? Yup, you can watch Roku’s free streaming service, The Roku Channel, on your favorite streaming service. Not only do you get over 100 live channels and a ton of on-demand movies and TV shows, but you also get original programming like the Weird Al movie that can only be found on The Roku Channel.
You can add The Roku Channel to your Fire TV HERE.
Kanopy
Stream thousands of films for free without ads through your library. Sign up with your library card and start watching festival award-winning films, thought-provoking documentaries, The Criterion Collection, and more with new titles added weekly. Browse Kanopy Kids for unlimited age-appropriate shows and movies with access to parental controls.
Available on mobile, web, and living room devices.
Hoopla
Instantly borrow free digital eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, comics, and TV shows courtesy of your public library. hoopla is the leading all-in-one digital library app, with over 800,000 titles—from best-selling novels and blockbuster movies to niche, hard-to find content, hoopla has something for everyone.
* Take your library with you on your smart phone or tablet wherever you go
* No late fees
* Available 24/7
* Instantly stream or download for offline reading, watching, and listening.
* Never lose your place – your borrowed content synchronizes across a wide range of devices
Download the app today and get the most out of your library with hoopla!
Pluto TV
Pluto TV has become a leader in the world of free ad-supported content. Owned by Paramount, it has a huge collection of Paramount programming plus content from 3rd parties. You will find 100+ HD channels and over 1,000 movies and TV episodes.
You can add Pluto TV to your Roku HERE.
Local Now
Originally Local Now only streamed your local weather and news, but now it has added a ton of live channels, movies, and TV shows. Later this year, Local Now will also stream local PBS channels for free.
You can Local Now to your Roku HERE.
Tubi
Tubi is now owned by Fox, meaning it has a ton of Fox programming on it. Plus, Tubi has recently struck a deal to bring Warner Bros. Discovery programming to Tubi. Just recently, we have started to see some of this programming, including older HBO Max programs, show up on Tubi. Making this a must-have for many Roku owners.
You can add Tubi to your Roku HERE.
Freevee
Amazon Freevee is a premium free streaming service. Watch thousands of hit movies, shows, Freevee Originals, and live 24/7 entertainment channels to match your mood. With new releases added monthly, enjoy Hollywood hits, quality shows, and exclusive Originals.
Add Freevee to your device NOW.
Plex
If you just know Plex as a way to manage the media you own, there is so much more to it. Plex now also has a huge free ad-supported streaming service offering a ton of movies and TV Shows. If it has been some time since you tried Plex it may be time to try it again.
You can add Plex to your Roku HERE.
Do you have a service you think we should add here? Leave a comment and let us know about it.
Redbox
Free On Demand
Choose from hundreds of movies & TV shows to watch free with ads. Also, enjoy countless hours of entertainment with a variety of stand-up comedy specials, documentaries and more. No sign in required.
Free Live TV
Start watching movies, sports, news, music, kids & family, lifestyle shows and more on popular channels like Pac-12 Insider and Family Feud. Plus, tune into our Redbox Movie Channels for hand-picked collections. All of this is yours to watch for FREE. No sign in required.
Find out where to get Redbox on your device HERE.
iHeartRADIO
iHeart lets you access the world of music and radio in one simple app. Download today to listen to top radio stations, music, news, podcasts, sports, talk, and comedy shows.
iHeart is easy to use, and best of all, FREE.
Find out what devices support iHeartRADIO HERE.
