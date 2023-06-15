Meet Our Newest Jenkins MAC Graduates | News Master of … – North Carolina State University

On May 4, 2023, 96 students graduated from the Jenkins MAC program at NC State’s Poole College of Management. Get to know some of those who helped take the program to the next level — and who are now prepared to take their careers to new heights.

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Undergraduate alma mater: NC State University

Favorite part of your MAC program experience: My favorite part of the program was the community. Everyone in the program was so nice and we truly wanted to see each other succeed. If one person understood a concept from class that others didn’t get, we would spend hours in the MAC Lab helping each other understand it. The program can feel daunting at times, but the mutual support made it feel like we were never facing it alone. Aside from helping each other with courses, we would plan events outside of school. This allowed us to get to know each other better and develop friendships that I will keep with me for the rest of my life.

Extracurricular involvement: As an undergraduate I was heavily involved in Global Corps. This was a leadership organization that sought to communicate the value of international experiences to Poole College of Management students. Over the summers I interned at Deloitte. My first internship with the firm was in their Tax Division, while the second and third were in their Risk & Financial Advisory division.

Plans for after graduation: I will be working in Deloitte’s Risk & Financial Advisory Division.

Favorite part of your MAC program experience: My favorite part has been the overall atmosphere and the people. As an undergraduate transfer my junior year, I was able to find my place quickly and meet amazing people in Poole College. So when the decision came to apply for graduate schools, there was no doubt that I wanted to stay and continue my education here in the Jenkins MAC program. It’s been a great experience learning under awesome faculty and building relationships with friends from all over.

Extracurricular involvement: MAC Organization President, Graduate Assistant, GSA Research Recognition Committee

Internship/work experience: Manager at Pizzeria for five years, tax intern with RSM in summer 2022, graduate assistant for Intermediate Financial Accounting this past year

Post-graduation plans: Full-time tax associate with Ernst & Young in Charlotte

Hometown: Morrisville, NC

Favorite part of your MAC program experience: The Master of Accounting program has been my favorite academic experience to date because it was challenging but very rewarding. My favorite parts of the MAC Program are the supportive culture, the faculty, and the application-based learning! Ever since I joined Poole College in 2018 as a first-year student, I admired how much my professors cared about me and how willing they were to support and help me when I needed it – both academically and otherwise. In the MAC program, I have loved learning vital real-world skills and building lifelong friendships with my peers. My graduate experience has introduced me to some incredible and inspiring people who I am excited to support for many years to come. Poole College and the MAC Program have both been integral in preparing me for my future career in public accounting and beyond.

Extracurricular involvement: During my time at NC State, I had three internships in public accounting focused on auditing and assurance. Two of these internships were with FORVIS, formerly DHG, and I will continue working full-time with them starting in October. The Accounting Internship Recruitment (AIR) Program at Poole introduced me to several accounting firms and opportunities in accounting which ultimately led me to DHG. I am very grateful that the AIR program exposed me to both the plethora of opportunities in accounting and the benefits of the MAC Program. Poole College provided a number of excellent networking opportunities, and I am looking forward to continuing my accounting career at FORVIS!

Plans for after graduation: I will be working as an Assurance Associate at FORVIS in Raleigh starting from October. Until then, I plan to spend my time traveling, working as a graduate assistant, and studying for the CPA exam to earn my CPA license!

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Favorite part of your MAC program experience: My favorite part of the program was working on a case study for the ERM Initiative via a practicum course or traveling to Switzerland on a study abroad trip over spring break with Professor [Mark] Beasley.

Extracurricular involvement: Head coach of NC State Club Flag Football, Beta Gamma Sigma, Switzerland study abroad and ACC 220 teaching assistant

Plans for after graduation: I plan to study for the remaining CPA exams I have, and then this fall I will begin my career as an audit associate at Elliott Davis in Raleigh.

