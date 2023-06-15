Deals: Amazon Taking Up to $109 Off Apple's iPad Mini 6, Starting … – MacRumors

Amazon today has Apple’s 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 at $399.99 in select colors, down from $499.00. You can get the tablet in Space Gray, Starlight, and Purple at this price, and each color has varying delivery dates between March 11 and March 18.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $99 off, this sale is a match of the previous all-time low seen on this model earlier in the year. Discounts on the 2021 iPad mini have been fairly rare so far in 2023, so if you’ve been holding off now is a good time to get the smaller tablet at its lowest price.

There are a few other deals on iPad mini models on Amazon, and these all require you to add the tablets to your cart then head to the checkout screen to see the discounts. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is down to $539.99 in Space Gray, from $649.00. This is another all-time low price on the iPad mini 6 and it’s only available on Amazon.

Note: You won’t see the deal price until checkout.

Lastly, one cellular model is on sale: the 64GB cellular iPad mini 6 is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. This one is available in Pink, Space Gray, and Starlight, and it’s another all-time low price.

Note: You won’t see the deal price until checkout.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

6 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

9 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Joe Rossignol

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source