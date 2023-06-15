Ghostbusters & Ghostbusters II leaving HBO Max next month – Ghostbusters News

If something strange is in your neighborhood, best not call HBO Max, as the streaming giant is set to lose the supernatural comedies, Ghostbusters & Ghostbusters II, at the end of March.

In what was a bit of a shortlived return to the platform, both films were added as part of the January 1st update, confirming a three-month agreement, leaving March 31st, alongside nearly 200 other titles, including other 1980s favorites, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, Rain Man, and The Big Chill.

Likely not a big concern for anyone who visits Ghostbusters News regularly because, let’s face it, most of you already own the films multiple times on various platforms, from Betamax to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Still, something must be said regarding the ease of streaming, so if we hear of either film returning to a competing service, we’ll be sure to report it, so stay tuned!

Earlier this January, HBO Max earned critical acclaim with their new series, The Last of Us. Based on the widely popular video game, the show made the news… well, Ghostbusters News, after a familiar location was spotted.

During a portion of The Last of Us‘ initial episode, Fort Macleod, Alberta, served as a stand-in for Austin, Texas. While that wasn’t too newsworthy, the location was also heavily used as Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘s fictitious Summerville, Oklahoma, with the same area of main street being seen in both, and strangely, in a very similar fashion.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and can be streamed on-demand through HBO Max.

Disclaimer: This website receives compensation through the use of third-party affiliate links.

“Ghostbusters” and “Ghost-Design” are registered Trademarks of Columbia Pictures Ghost Corps (Sony Pictures)

source