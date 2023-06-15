How can we use Chat GPT? – WBAL TV Baltimore

The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.

Chat GPT is now in the mainstream conversation. Language models assist in day-to-day tasks, from writing HTML code, providing recipes, or even giving relationship advice. However, groundbreaking technologies like this often go through periods of experimentation before their full usage is discovered.

Chat GPT is one of the language models that arose in the 2010s.

In short, language models are a type of machine learning program that predicts the likelihood of a sequence of words. One example includes the auto-suggestions that appear when you’re typing or texting. Chat GPT uses this concept and takes it a step further. When artificial intelligence is paired with other software, like a chatbot, it can mimic human writing. Chat GPT is even sophisticated enough to take on different personas. It can recreate scripts, songs and even poems in the particular style of a well-known artist if the user asks it to do so.

These systems work together and use complex parameters to react to human inputs. Parameters can be thought of as controls. The more controls the AI is given, the better it can understand the nuances and complexities of human language. The developers of GPT 3, OpenAI, gave their chatbot, Chat GPT, 175 billion parameters. The launch of GPT 4 saw the number of parameters increase from 175 billion to 100 trillion. A 57,000 percent increase in parameters shows that this tech is advancing exponentially.

Technology as sophisticated as this is certain to have some utility in our everyday lives. So, in what ways can we practically use it?

As a Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University, Victor Rodriguez has found opportunities to experiment with Chat GPT in his work.“What I use it for is when I have to write emails. Emails can be a little tedious; you might spend a little too much time like, ‘How should I say this? What words should I use? How should I present this information?’ So I just tell them, ‘Write me an email, this is the topic, these are the people, this is what I want to get across,’ and then it gives me an email. Then I’ll take that, edit it and then put that out there. Instead of taking, I don’t know, maybe like 20 minutes to write an email, it can take me like five minutes.” said Victor.

Victor is not alone in his quest to increase productivity. Chat GPT has popped up in workplaces, schools, study sessions and even producer meetings. Recently the Writers Guild of America proposed that writers should be able to use AI without worrying about credits or residuals. Writers can use AI-generated text and polish it themselves. The same way Victor uses it to write his emails. Usage in this way makes Chat GPT more of a tool that refines writing instead of a database to copy and paste from. The utility doesn’t stop there.

“Ninety percent of coding is googling, like, we spent a lot of time googling whole databases like Stack Exchange, or Github, and other ones where they share code we already spent a lot of time on these forums, and googling how to do stuff or even Youtube. So what this does, actually show you the code. So it can tell you, okay, one way to do this, and it’ll break down the code for you, add the numbers in and tell you how you should organize it, and it’s pretty accurate in that regard. Actually, it has been helping me a lot with my data analysis,” Victor said.

Just as calculators aided in our ability to solve equations, Chat GPT is doing the same in the areas of writing. Of course, not everyone is so enthusiastic, and the advancement has some problematic applications. One of the most glaring is academic integrity.

New York University has already banned Chat GPT in its syllabuses, and professors mentioned it specifically during their first week of classes. The Stanford Daily conducted a poll that found that 17% of students admitted to using Chat GPT in some capacity. New York City’s education department has also banned Chat GPT and a student at Princeton University invented software that can detect if an essay was written by AI. Academics are only one of the areas of caution. Areas like misinformation, unintended bias, and copyright are all ethical gray areas. Yet, while some educators are wrestling with the use of AI, others are requiring it.

Innovation and entrepreneurship professor at the University of Pennsylvania Ethan Mollick calls Chat GPT an “emerging skill,” going so far as to hold students responsible for inaccuracies created by the AI.

In spite of the challenges, he saw positive results in the classroom. For instance, non-native English speakers said it alleviated the stress of writing assignments and said they were even taken more seriously as a result.

“It’s easy to focus on the negatives, but at the same time, there’s a lot of positives that will come out of it. It’s going to increase the ability for people to learn stuff, right? You know, for a long time, you had to depend on those around you to teach you stuff. But now that we have the internet and now have Chat GPT, that can shortcut the learning process,” said Victor.

Just like the Google searching that came before it, the due diligence to fact-check and not abuse these technologies relies on the user. However, as new tech emerges, it will take conversations from diverse groups to ensure we maximize its benefit and reign in any potential harm it can do.

