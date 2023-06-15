Exclusive: New Feature Will Ask You Before Transferring a Phone Call – Not a Tesla App

Without question, Tesla is the world’s most innovative vehicle, although there’s always room for improvement.
For example, when you’re in the middle of an important phone call and as you open the door of your car, your phone connects to your vehicle and the call starts playing over the vehicle’s speakers. Then, there’s that awkward moment where the person on the other end of the call is trying to determine if they have been cut off. At the same time, you try to hurry to get into the car, or quickly try to transfer the call back to your phone. If this hasn’t happened to you, count yourself lucky; for those who’ve fallen victim to the automatic transfer, the concerns of another instance may soon be a thing of the past.
Tesla plans to change how your phone connects in an upcoming update. Soon, when you’re on an active phone call, the audio will now remain on your phone, even after you open your car door and your phone connects to the vehicle over Bluetooth.
When you’re finally inside the vehicle, you can choose to transfer the phone call to the vehicle’s audio system or dismiss the prompt, leaving the call’s audio on your phone.
Until that happens, smartphone companies sometimes advise users to turn off Bluetooth to avoid calls being automatically picked up by paired devices such as automobiles. While that may work with most vehicles, Tesla owners rely on their smartphones to unlock and operate the car via Bluetooth.
We don’t have any details on when this improvement will be released, but we expect it to be available soon, possibly as soon as 2022.44, but it’s now being tested and we expect it to be released this year.
There are several Tesla updates on the horizon. Full Self Driving Version 11 is expected to be available to everyone who has purchased FSD by the end of this year. In addition, it’s believed the new Actually Smart Summon or ASS, will be included with Version 11. Those updates will get a lot of attention and likely overshadow this smaller improvement, but it is righting an inconvenience.
Let’s take a quick look back at a technology that is now commonplace. It was Intel, Ericsson and Nokia who put aside competition and together developed the short-range radio technology in 1996. Bluetooth was a creative code name because King Harald Gormsson united Denmark and Norway in 958. He had a discolored dead tooth that earned him the nickname of Bluetooth.
Since the industry leaders were uniting on this technology, they used it as a temporary name. It was to be renamed RadioWire, but they needed more time to get the trademark done. The other option was PAN, which stood for Personal Area Networking, but there were too many PANs coming up in searches. Bluetooth started appearing in cars in 2000 and it was Chrysler who lead the way with incorporating the technology in it’s vehicles.
Now, we appreciate the convenience of Bluetooth daily, and with a minor tweak by Tesla, King Harald Gormsson’s namesake will be much more enjoyable.
Update: Users are now seeing this as part of software update 2022.40.4.1.
We’re nearing the end of the second quarter, and Tesla is pulling out all the stops to clear out the existing inventory of Model 3s. The buzz is intensifying about the anticipated Project Highland, Tesla’s substantial redesign of the Model 3, which is speculated to commence production as early as the third quarter.
What was once a hush-hush project has now become a badly-kept secret, with rumors and piecemeal evidence sparking widespread excitement and curiosity. Here’s a compilation of everything we know about the impending changes.
Tesla’s upcoming Project Highland stands to redefine the exterior aesthetics of the Model 3, pushing the boundaries of design innovation. The most striking changes, as suggested by leaked images, include reimagining the headlights into a sleeker, more streamlined form, enhancing the car’s modern appeal.
Interestingly, there are no apparent fog lights in the new design, sparking curiosity about whether they’ve been integrated into the headlights or entirely phased out. Further, the front bumper sees a notable transformation, with the absence of ultrasonic sensors hinting at Tesla’s continued emphasis on vision-based assistance.
Alterations extend to the side mirrors, appearing slightly slimmer, and the conspicuous lack of the “T” logo on the hood aligns with Tesla’s move towards reduced branding. Changes continue to the rear with a redesigned bumper and repositioned reverse lights, both indicative of a refreshed look and potential cost efficiencies.
Introducing a new front bumper camera aimed at improving blind spot visibility, along with potentially additional side cameras, demonstrate Tesla’s commitment to enhancing driver safety and convenience.
Revamping the Model 3’s interior, Tesla’s Project Highland removes the iconic wood dashboard inlay, swapping it for a more modern aesthetic with the possibility of materials such as alcantara fabric, carbon fiber or brushed metal. A noteworthy addition is the supposed installation of ventilated seats — these enhance the comfort quotient, providing temperature adaptability for varying climates.
An upgraded sound system is also on the horizon, aiming to enhance the auditory experience with a more immersive sound. Improved ambient lighting within the cabin is rumored as well, adding a soothing aura to night-time drives.
Shifting gears, both literally and figuratively, in a potentially revolutionary move, Tesla may be ditching the traditional gear stalks in favor of on-screen controls for transitioning between park, reverse, and drive modes. If rumors prove accurate, this ‘Smart Shift’ technology could signify a paradigm shift in vehicular control interfaces, offering a futuristic and user-friendly experience that could redefine the very act of driving.
As all signs point to a fast-approaching launch, Project Highland is shaping up to be a testament to Tesla’s unyielding dedication to pioneering advancements. The proposed significant transformations — an aesthetic reinvention, superior technology integrations, a luxurious and pragmatic interior, and a ground-breaking driving interface — underline Tesla’s resolve in pushing the envelope of what’s possible in electric mobility. As anticipation continues to mount, it’s clear that Project Highland isn’t just a worst-kept secret; it’s a bold glimpse into the exciting future of Tesla’s sustainable transport vision.
The Tesla app, central to the ownership experience of the brand’s electric vehicles, has seen another update with a new feature activation. As part of version 4.21.5, Tesla has enhanced its service screen, introducing a sophisticated visualization that guides users through the various steps of vehicle service. With each progression, the app presents a rotating display of a car, marking Tesla’s strategic approach to marrying utility with appealing aesthetics.
As a Tesla owner navigates through various steps of the service process within the app, the visualization displays a slightly rotating car. This subtle yet appealing feature offers users a more engaging way to interact with the service steps. What might have been previously considered a mundane process, Tesla has now transformed into an aesthetically pleasing journey, keeping true to its commitment to bringing technology and design hand in hand.
This feature isn’t just about visuals. Gone is the vertical bullet point list of Tesla service that required users to vertically scroll through the various steps. This new layout with tabs makes it easier for owners to see the current step and slide or jump to any other step.
Interestingly, this feature, embedded in the latest app version, 4.21.5, wasn’t immediately available upon release. Tesla appears to have activated it remotely, which once again underscores Tesla’s forward-thinking mindset. Tesla’s ability to deliver features and enhancements remotely aligns with its culture of continuous innovation and adaptability.
Tesla’s commitment to improving and refining its software, alongside its innovative hardware, sets it apart in the auto industry. With each new app update, Tesla proves that it’s not just about producing electric vehicles but also about enhancing the user experience through design and technology. This new service screen visualization is another testament to Tesla’s mission to make every journey, including vehicle servicing, a pleasure for its customers.
