3 best Netflix movies to watch (and 2 to skip) this weekend, March 10 – Netflix Life

Luther. Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther.

Somehow we’ve already reached the second weekend in March, and that means it’s time to pick out some Netflix movies to watch this weekend. March is a little slower when it comes to new Netflix movies, but there is at least one big film arriving this weekend: the highly-anticipated Luther movie, The Fallen Sun!

If you’re a fan of Luther, you cannot miss the chance to see Idris Elba return to reprise his role as Detective John Luther in the upcoming film. In addition to Elba, Luther: The Fallen Sun features a talented cast that includes actors like Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. It’s the can’t-miss movie of the week.

For those unfamiliar with Luther or looking for something different, there is a heartwarming new German film called Faraway now streaming and with Scream 6 in theaters, now is a great time to get a dose of nostalgia by revisiting another popular 1990s slasher film.

Find out which Netflix movies should be on your watchlist for the weekend and which ones you’re better off skipping this week.

Watch! Luther is finally back! Luther: The Fallen Sun is easily one of the most anticipated projects coming to Netflix this March. If you loved the series while it was airing, then you cannot miss out on Idris Elba’s return to the role of the disgraced detective John Luther. Luther is stuck behind bars while a killer terrorizes the streets of London. Haunted by the psychopath who continues taunting him, Luther must escape by any means necessary and put down the killer for good.

Skip! The Ryan Reynolds-led 2013 sci-fi action film R.I.P.D. is on Netflix and somehow made it to the Top 10, but while the 2013 movie does have some fun moments, the sequel is not worth your time. A lackluster straight-to-DVD flick released nearly 10 years after the original, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is on Netflix, but even Jeffrey Donovan can’t save this movie from being a flop.

Watch! This romantic German film depicts an intimate and heartfelt journey following a woman taking a spur-of-the-moment trip to a Croatian Island after she discovers she has inherited a house there. While there, she experiences a once-in-a-lifetime experience that re-opens her heart to joy and might even help her find love.

Skip! After rewatching The Hangover (2009), which was added to Netflix on March 1, you might see the 2014 movie The Interview starring Seth Rogen and James Franco pop up under your recommendations. For those who missed all the news about this movie, it’s the rather infamous action-comedy film that really pissed off North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The plot follows Rogen and Franco’s characters as they try setting up an interview with Kim Jon Un in-universe, but as they prepare for their trip, the CIA recruits them for a new mission: to assassinate him instead. It’s a lackluster movie with few laughs that wound up being overshadowed by all the controversy which was more interesting than anything offered by the film.

Watch! Scream 6 is coming out in theaters this weekend, and we cannot wait to check out the latest film in this iconic slasher franchise. Unfortunately, Netflix no longer has any Scream movies available to stream, but they do have at least one other iconic 1990s teen slasher available! After seeing Scream 6 in theaters, why not revisit I Know What You Did Last Summer for a little nostalgia?

Which Netflix movies are you planning to watch this weekend?

