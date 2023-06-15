Cardano’s Hoskinson calls Ethereum Classic ‘scam’ after Ergo’s exclusion from Proof-of-Work Summit – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said Ergo is what Ethereum Classic should have been because it “continues to innovate [and] has a purpose.”

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson described Ethereum Classic (ETC) as a scam project whose only purpose is for insiders to dump on recruits with false hopes.

The statement was made in reaction to ETC Cooperative’s refusal to invite Ergo (ERG) to a Proof of Work summit organized by it and the Litecoin (LTC) Foundation.

ETC Cooperative Director Bob Summerville defended his network’s decision by citing the previous history between both blockchains.

The ETC community has maintained deep animosity for Ergo after Hoskinson repurposed its previous Twitter account — with more than 600,000 followers — for the rival proof-of-work network last year.

At the time, the Cardano founder described ETC as a dead project with no purpose and no other reason for existing except out of spite.

In a May 19 tweet, Hoskinson reacted to the news of the Ergo ban by describing ETC as a project with no “roadmap, innovation, team, or vision,” adding that its community operates with “just anger and toxicity.”

Hoskinson explained that his company — Input Output Global — was responsible for building ETC’s previous Twitter community and considered it unethical to leave the account with followers, a project that has now become a scam.

According to Hoskinson, Ergo is what ETC should have been because it “continues to innovate, has a purpose, good ethical leadership, and funding for the future.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Hoskinson has heavily criticized a rival crypto project. The Cardano founder previously described the XRP community as toxic and petty and called Ethereum the “Hotel California of crypto.”

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that enables the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps).

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a continuation of the original Ethereum blockchain – the classic version preserving untampered history prior to the July 2016 DAO hack..

Cardano is a decentralized public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.

Charles Hoskinson is a Colorado-based technology entrepreneur, mathematician, and blockchain enthusiast.

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) is a research and development company committed to using the peer-to-peer innovations of blockchain to build accessible financial services for all.

