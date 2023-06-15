Prime Video Schedule May 8-14: New TV & Movies – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

A 2022 drama movie headlines new releases on Prime Video for the week of May 8-14.

On Tuesday, May 9, Prime Video subscribers can watch Till on the streaming platform. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu from a script she co-wrote with Reilly and Keith Beauchamp, Till follows the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley seeking justice for the murder of her 14-year-old son. It stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg. Despite positive reviews and praise for Deadwyler’s performance, the movie failed to top its $20 million production budget during its theatrical run.

“Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.”

Chukwu also executive produced with Preston Holmes. The list of producers features Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly, and Frederick Zollo.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

Share article

source