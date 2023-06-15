Samsung Galaxy A71 Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update is now live! – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Samsung is offering a lot of surprises this year, true to its promise. The company already released the stable Android 13 update to various mid-range phones and tablets ahead of the original schedule. Now, the South Korean firm is rolling out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy A71 in Europe ahead of its scheduled timeline.

The Android 13 update for the Galaxy A71 comes with firmware version A715FXXU8DVK1 in Poland. It brings One UI 5.0 and the October 2022 security patch. The update is currently rolling out in Poland, and we expect it to reach other European countries within the next few days. Other countries could get the update before the end of next month.

If you have a Galaxy A71 and if you live in Poland, you can now download the Android 13 update on your smartphone by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. The new firmware file is also live in our firmware database, so you can download it and flash it through the manual process.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A71 in late 2019 with Android 10 onboard. It received the Android 11 update in early 2021 and the Android 12 update in early 2022. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 is its last major Android OS update. In the future, it will only get security patches.

