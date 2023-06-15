How to Use WhatsApp on Windows 11 Computer – Wccftech

WhatsApp is a very widely used app on your mobile. If you don’t want to use your mobile for some reason, but you still wish to stay updated on any messages or send documents from your computer, you can use the app on your computer. This tutorial will show you how to use WhatsApp on Windows 11 computer.

There are two ways that you can use Whatsapp on your computer. You can opt for the web version or use the desktop app. I will walk you through setting up both these methods.

Step-1: First, open this link on your computer.

Step-2: Now, open the app on your smartphone and click on the three vertical dots at the top of the app window.

Step-3: Select Linked Devices.

Step-4: Click on Link a device and then use the QR code scanner to scan the code given in the link in Step-1.

I hope this helped. Let us know in the comments below.

