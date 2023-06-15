The Roku Channel is Adding a Free NHL Channel – Cord Cutters News



Today the National Hockey League and Amagi announced a deal to bring a free NHL channel to The Roku Channel now and other platforms later.

“The NHL’s foray into ad-supported streaming TV gives the FAST content ecosystem a massive boost,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “It also offers NHL fans the opportunity to re-live the best moments from their favorite sporting events and stay engaged with NHL content at all times. Enabling the NHL to build this channel, and get it featured on the top FAST platforms in the USA, has been a dream come true for Amagi.”

The NHL utilized Amagi to create and distribute its free ad-supported streaming channel with a content lineup that includes post-game highlights to continue serving passionate hockey fans. Giving fans a free way to stay up to date on everything happening in the NHL.

“We knew that Amagi’s cloud-based solutions and extensive platform integrations would make our entry into FAST effortless,” said Chris Foster, Vice President, Digital Business Development, NHL. “As expected, their ultra-reliable technology and comprehensive distribution network helped us deliver a flawless viewing experience to our fans.”

No word what other services will be getting this new free NHL channel but its launching on The Roku Channel first. Hopefully to roll out to more services in the weeks and months to come before the start of the 2023-2024 NHL season.

The Roku Channel has 350 live TV channels and 80,000 free movies and TV shows. It does not stop there as The Roku Channel has also been adding a lot of original programming recently.

The Roku Channel also recently added the NFL Channel that includes content from the NFL and its NFL Films team. This deal will bring new content from NFL Films and NFL Media to The Roku Channel. With the NFL Channel, you will find season recaps, documentaries, classic games, and more. This will also include past seasons of Hard Knocks and NFL 100 Plays.

