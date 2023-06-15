Amazon's $199 AirPods Pro 2 deal returns, AirPods Max drop to $439 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple AirPods are discounted at Amazon.

Amazon’s AirPods deals deliver the best prices this weekend, with AirPods Pro 2 back on sale for $199.99 and AirPods Max getting a new $110 discount.

Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple AirPods Pro 2, with the 2022 release back on sale for $199.99. This matches the cheapest price we’ve seen at Amazon and it falls within $2 of the record low price we’ve seen at any reseller.

AirPods Max, meanwhile, are on sale for $439 in Blue — a discount of $110 off MSRP and the lowest price available, according to our AirPods Price Guide. Inventory appears to be extremely limited as delivery windows are estimated at mid-January. For $10 more, you can pick up a pair in Pink with Prime delivery estimated before Christmas at the time of publication.

Not sure which pair is right for you? Check out our Holiday AirPods Buyer’s Guide to determine the best option to suit your needs.

Additional weekend promotions

There are plenty of additional tech sales going on for the remainder of Cyber Week, including exclusive discounts on MacBook Air and iPad Pro models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running:

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

