Close look at latest Tesla Cybertruck prototype at today's … – Electrek

Tesla is displaying a new Cybertruck at its annual shareholder event today, and it is giving a close look at the latest prototype of the electric truck.

The Cybertruck could potentially start production in the coming weeks, and Tesla has been spotted testing some increasingly more refined prototypes that are getting closer to the production version.

Today, Tesla is holding its annual shareholder meeting at Gigafactory Texas in Austin, and unsurprisingly, it brought a Cybertruck prototype.

Attendees had already started sharing videos and pictures of the electric pickup truck. Here’s a great 4K video of it (via Greggertruck):

It looks like the most refined Cybertruck prototype that we have seen to date. It still features a single large windshield wiper, also known as gigawiper, but it might be a slightly smaller new one based on the images.

The video also gives a good look inside the Cybertruck’s bed:

It looks like we can see the mechanism of the retractable tonneau cover in this image.

The video also gives a glimpse of the Cybertruck’s suspension:

Tesla has always intended for the Cybertruck to have a strong adaptive air suspension. The automaker wrote:

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

Later, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is updating the air suspension to have even more travel for off-roading.

On Twitter, the CEO hinted that Tesla might test the truck in Baja:

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja.

These recent videos make the CT look A LOT BETTER than I had expected so I’m keeping my reservation.

He is referencing the Baja 1000, a Mexican off-road motorsport race held each year on the Baja California Peninsula. It features a bunch of cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies outfitted for off-roading.

Tesla was spotted testing the Cybertruck’s suspension on its Fremont factory test track last month.

We are expected to learn more about the state of the Cybertruck program today at the event.

The latest information released by Tesla puts the start of Cybertruck production this summer for the first deliveries at the end of Q3 2023.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

source