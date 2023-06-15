17 Amazon Echo Devices Now Compatible With Matter Standard – PCMag

The first phase of Amazon's Matter rollout includes a range of Echo smart speakers and displays, which can be used to control smart plugs, bulbs, and switches.

Amazon this week unveiled the first 17 Echo devices that are compatible with Matter, the global, open-source standard that lets internet-connected machines from different manufacturers simply and securely connect.

The first phase of Amazon’s Matter rollout includes a range of Echo smart speakers and displays (see full list below), which can be used to control smart plugs, bulbs, and switches. Broader Matter support for more devices will roll out in early 2023, Amazon says; keep an eye on its developer portal(Opens in a new window) for details.

“From the beginning, it’s been our goal to make Alexa compatible with as many smart home devices as possible—regardless of the protocols on which they’re built,” according to(Opens in a new window) Marja Koopmans, director of Smart Home at Amazon. “Now, with Matter, [customers] will have even more product selection to choose from as they build a smart home that’s right for them.”

There is a caveat, though: The feature is limited to those with an Android phone and requires a home network connection over Wi-Fi. Support for iOS and networking protocol Thread is expected next year, according to The Verge(Opens in a new window), which tipped Matter compatibility with Amazon-owned Eero devices in 2023, too.

Why does this, um, matter? Well, unless your smart home is kitted out with one brand and one brand only—Amazon, Apple, Google, etc.—linking devices and accounts is a multi-step headache that doesn’t always work. Enter Matter, which promises to help manufacturers more easily build devices that are compatible with various platforms, regardless of its maker.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) (formerly Zigbee Alliance) in October released Matter 1.0 with eight authorized test labs for companies that plan to adopt the standard. Initially, Matter will run over Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Thread using Bluetooth Low Energy, with support for a handful of common smart home products like lighting and electrical, HVAC controls, window coverings and shades, safety and security sensors, door locks, media devices, and bridges.

In terms of security, Matter relies on distributed ledger technology and Public Key Infrastructure to validate device certification and provenance, ensuring users are connecting authentic, certified, and up-to-date devices to their homes and networks.

Google and Samsung in October embraced Matter, inviting folks to seamlessly find, connect, and control devices through the SmartThings or Google Home Android apps, respectively. Moving forward, users can choose to onboard Google devices to the SmartThings app, or vice versa. No more manually adding each device one at a time or trying to remember which ecosystem was first used to set things up.

Amazon teased upcoming announcements at CES, which runs from Jan. 5-8.

The first 17 Echo devices that work as Matter controllers:

Echo (v3)

Echo (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)

Echo Dot (Gen 3 with Clock)

Echo Dot Gen 4

Echo Dot (Gen 4 with Clock)

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 15

Echo Flex

Echo Studio

Echo Input

