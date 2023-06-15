PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/18/22 (Avatar Mystery Pin Set … – WDW News Today

Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We are getting closer and closer to Christmas and the holiday crowds are in full swing. Today we plan on doing some shopping and checking on the construction at TRON Lightcycle Run. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started!

As we entered Magic Kingdom today we didn’t spot the Walt Disney World Railroad. We have seen the train out testing nearly every day.

There are a number of sales and deals in Walt Disney World right now. This is the perfect time to do some Christmas shopping. Some of the ones we spotted today included 30% off the holiday mini Loungefly backpack.

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary monorail playset is on sale for $75.00 and is regularly priced at $124.99. We also spotted the 50th anniversary castle playset on sale for $75.00.

This holiday Dooney & Bourke holiday satchel, tote and wallet are all 30% off as well.

We hopped on the PeopleMover to take a look at TRON Lightcycle Run construction. The entrance archway now shows the Enterprise logo.

Disney is also now testing background music at TRON Lightcycle Run.

We caught TRON Lightcycle Run vehicle testing with dummies. We also spotted the accessible ‘Light Runner Car’ vehicle to be used to accommodate guests whose mobility or size are not compatible with the Lightcycles.

A new Avatar mystery pin set has arrived at Frontier Trading Post in Magic Kingdom. The pin set was previously available in Disneyland.

More items from the Disney 100 Years of Wonder collection have arrived. In Big Top Souvenirs, a Disney 100 chocolate bar set is now available. featuring Minnie, Mickey, Pluto, Goofy and Donald.

Thanks for following along with our day!

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View all posts

Previous

Next

All times are Eastern (ET)



Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source