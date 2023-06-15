MobileDemand Rugged xCase Extends Microsoft Surface® Go … – PR Web



MobileDemand xCase for Surface Go with integrated payment device and NFC reader

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (PRWEB) June 14, 2023

MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets, cases, and mobile all-in-one computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced they are adding additional integrated productivity enhancements to its rugged xCase for Microsoft Surface® Go tablets. The release includes an integrated MagTek® tDynamo (Gen II) payment device and integrated rf IDEAS® WAVE ID® Near Field Communication (NFC) reader. Both versions are available with an integrated, high-performance Honeywell® barcode scanner. These new additions continue to expand the list of peripherals designed to enhance productivity in retail, restaurant, healthcare, warehousing and manufacturing operations.

“We are pleased to continue to enhance the xCase for the world-class Microsoft Surface Go, enabling use of productivity enhancing peripherals from industry leaders Honeywell, MagTek and rf IDEAS,” said MobileDemand President and CTO Matt Miller. “The xCase provides essential device protection while enabling frontline workers to use the device in more ways than ever.”

Designed for Microsoft Surface® Certified

The Surface Go xCase with tDynamo (Gen II) and NFC reader are the latest addition to MobileDemand’s growing list of products that have been certified by Microsoft’s Designed for Surface® program. Products with the Designed for Surface accreditation have been thoroughly evaluated and tested by Microsoft’s Designed for Surface team to validate compatibility with the specified Surface devices. The certification assures end-users of the functionality of the xCase and add-ons.

“We are excited to see MobileDemand’s dedication to our mutual customers as part of our long-standing partnership through the Designed for Surface program,” says Branden Powell, Senior Director of Microsoft Accessories and Designed for Surface. “Their line of rugged xCases for Surface Pro and Go are a popular choice among Microsoft enterprise customers, so it’s great to see these enhancements for the Surface Go added to their broad range of Surface products.”

Integrated MagTek tDynamo (Gen II) Payment Device

The xCase with payment device and barcode scanner was designed for mobile point-of-sale (POS), line-busting, drive-thru ordering, store operations, controls, and inventory management. The mobile POS functionality enables retail and restaurant associates to complete transactions throughout the facility, both inside and out, shortening customer wait times and lowering abandonment rate.

“MobileDemand makes a rugged and durable tablet enclosure,” said Rebecca Robinson, marketing manager at MagTek. “It is a great fit for our mobile secure card readers and expands the markets where merchants can securely and easily accept payments.”

The tDynamo (Gen II), a mobile secure card reader authenticator sits flush against the back of the rugged case. The device accepts mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, NFC and EMV contactless, EMV contact chip, and magnetic stripe payments

Integrated rf IDEAS NFC Reader

The xCase with NFC reader and scanner enables mobile credential-based authentication and identification. The integrated module was designed to track employee attendance, enable device sign-in, scan loyalty cards, track tagged assets and grant access to events and other venues via phones, cards or wristbands. The rf IDEAS WAVE ID NFC reader sits flush against the back of the rugged case.

Mobility and Mounting Features

The Surface Go xCase includes a Snap Plate, briefcase carrying handle and back hand strap. The Snap Plate enables the Surface Go to be mounted nearly anywhere with MobileDemand’s patented Snap Mount system paired with RAM® Mounts’ substantial eco-system of rugged and versatile mounting solutions. The plate quickly and easily snaps into the optional mounting rail which can be securely attached to POS stations, counters, work areas, vehicles, beams, carts and more – wherever the work may be. The mount system is engineered for quick insertion and release of the Surface Go yet is tough enough to withstand demanding applications.

Designed for the frontline worker, the xCase features a briefcase handle for easy and convenient device carrying while on the move, helping to prevent accidental drops. The ergonomic, glove-fitting back hand strap enables frontline workers to easily hold the device in the palm of their hands while actively using the device. The hand strap’s flexible elastic bands are secure yet comfortable, eliminating strain from holding the device for an extended period.

The Surface Go xCase with MagTek tDynamo (Gen II) and rf IDEAS WAVE ID reader are now available for order.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD-810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.

